DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets for Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for Saturday's heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov. The $300 bonus bet promotion is available through April 11, making it perfect timing for this London bout. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before the action begins.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Fury vs. Makhmudov betting

The DraftKings promo code requires no code entry for new customers to access this welcome offer. You simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place your first wager on any market with minimum odds of -500. If your initial bet wins, DraftKings awards you $300 in bonus bets instantly.

Key terms for this promotion include:

• Maximum of $300 in bonus bets for winning wagers.

• Minimum odds requirement of -500 must be met.

• Bonus bets arrive as twelve separate $25 credits.

• All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• Token must be selected before placing your qualifying bet.

For example, if you bet $5 on Tyson Fury to win against Arslanbek Makhmudov and he emerges victorious, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. However, if Makhmudov pulls off the upset and your bet loses, you only lose your initial $5 stake without receiving any bonus credits.

The promotion expires on May 3, 2026, giving you plenty of time to use it for Saturday's heavyweight contest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Remember that bonus bet stakes are not included in any potential winnings from subsequent wagers.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for the Fury fight

Getting started with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to begin betting on Fury vs. Makhmudov:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete the registration process by providing required personal information and verifying your identity. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promotional token before placing any wagers. Place your qualifying $5 bet on any market with odds of -500 or better. If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about their platform features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

Beyond this welcome promotion, DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with various bonuses and enhanced odds opportunities. Regular users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions by checking the "Promos" tab within their mobile app. These ongoing offers help maximize your betting value throughout the sports calendar, whether you're wagering on boxing matches, football games, or other major sporting events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.