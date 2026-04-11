DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets for Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for Saturday's heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov. The $300 bonus bet promotion is available through April 11, making it perfect timing for this London bout. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before the action begins.
How the DraftKings promo code works for Fury vs. Makhmudov betting
The DraftKings promo code requires no code entry for new customers to access this welcome offer. You simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place your first wager on any market with minimum odds of -500. If your initial bet wins, DraftKings awards you $300 in bonus bets instantly.
Key terms for this promotion include:
• Maximum of $300 in bonus bets for winning wagers.
• Minimum odds requirement of -500 must be met.
• Bonus bets arrive as twelve separate $25 credits.
• All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
• Token must be selected before placing your qualifying bet.
For example, if you bet $5 on Tyson Fury to win against Arslanbek Makhmudov and he emerges victorious, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. However, if Makhmudov pulls off the upset and your bet loses, you only lose your initial $5 stake without receiving any bonus credits.
The promotion expires on May 3, 2026, giving you plenty of time to use it for Saturday's heavyweight contest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Remember that bonus bet stakes are not included in any potential winnings from subsequent wagers.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for the Fury fight
Getting started with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to begin betting on Fury vs. Makhmudov:
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account.
- Complete the registration process by providing required personal information and verifying your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Select the promotional token before placing any wagers.
- Place your qualifying $5 bet on any market with odds of -500 or better.
- If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about their platform features and betting options.
Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers
Beyond this welcome promotion, DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with various bonuses and enhanced odds opportunities. Regular users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions by checking the "Promos" tab within their mobile app. These ongoing offers help maximize your betting value throughout the sports calendar, whether you're wagering on boxing matches, football games, or other major sporting events.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.