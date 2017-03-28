Owners hoping to change racehorse name from President Trump to Fake News

These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

A South African racehorse named President Trump, who made headlines earlier in the month after being castrated, has been forced to change its name, according to The Racing Post.

The owners of the race horse are now hoping the new name of "Fake News" gets approved by South Africa's National Horseracing Authority. President Trump was considered unsuitable and problematic.

A request to change the name to POTUS was denied.

• This boy’s mother believes he’s Lou Gehrig reincarnated

“President Trump was also very vocal and would just not focus on his work. I considered blinkers and a tongue-tie but he was so unmanageable that we had little option but to geld him,” the owner told the Post.