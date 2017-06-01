College Lacrosse All-Flow Team

I don't know what it is about lacrosse that makes its players grow amazing, long, flowing hair but who am I to argue? BroBible put together their annual All-Flow team and it's just fantastic. Not sure what else to say.

Warriors-Cavs leftovers

The series begins tonight. Finally. Here are SI's expert predictions. Also of note: LeBron James had some strong statements about the racist graffiti on his Los Angeles home ... In lighter news, LeBron had a really cool video set to go but he missed the shot ... Here's what all the players would look like if they had afros ... Kevin Durant revealed that he'll take less than the maximum salary to keep core of Warriors together ... Draymond Green had something to say about the GOAT ... A reminder that Kevin Love is dating this fabulous SI Swimsuit model.

LOL Mets

You know it's a bad season when Mr. Met is flipping off the fans.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Dalia Elliott was born in Kuwait and raised in Maryland, making her the first Kuwait-born LLOD in Hot Clicks history. This is exciting stuff (click for full-size gallery).

Where are they now: Cleveland fan who ran on court during 2013 Cavs-Heat game with a 'We Miss You' shirt for LeBron

We caught up with him ... four years later.

Emily Ratajkowski is naked again

You're welcome.

Good sneakers alert

Nike's VaporMax sneakers have been selling out everywhere as soon as a new style comes out. (We tested and reviewed them here.) Today at 10 a.m. ET, Nike will be releasing the VaporMax Day to Night collection with four new color ways, plus matching Apple Watch bands. Act fast!

Banana art is now a thing

Meet the man turning bananas into beautiful works of art https://t.co/YOAAC3Gjuu pic.twitter.com/CdNvXAz5P0 — Mashable (@mashable) June 1, 2017

Buttface detectives are my favorite detectives

No s**t, Sherlock: This book is about a detective whose face is a BUTT https://t.co/OTHubNFWb6 pic.twitter.com/MhY4tEpiU7 — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) June 1, 2017

I'm very intrigued by this

Odds & ends

Shaquille O'Neal got a pedicure on his disgusting feet ... Dana White had some strong words for Oscar de la Hoya ... Mike Tirico will call Thursday Night Football (but not without the usual NFL B.S.) ... I like this Hannah Storm interview where the reporter disappears ... Love this piece on the Zaza Pachulia-Klay Thompson friendship ... A T-Mobile worker went to jail after emailing himself an X-rated video from a customer's phone ... Here's what's coming to Amazon next month ... Chloe Grace Moretz is "appalled" by her movie's body-shaming poster.

Big Baby has some strong thoughts on Austin Rivers

Glen "Big Baby" Davis responds to Austin Rivers's claim that he didn't remember plays and was constantly out of shape in 🔥 IG rant pic.twitter.com/EEtuzAQB3x — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 1, 2017

Warriors vs. Cavs (in Taiwanese animation)

Play-by-play is fun for everything

Doc calling the play-by-play construction of his own signature @primantibros sandwich?



YOU BET. 😂😂😂 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/jufISCKGBH — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 31, 2017

Two stars who don't fight very often

Happy Birthday, Morgan Freeman

