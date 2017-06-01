Thursday's Hot Clicks: Dalia Elliott; In praise of lacrosse players and their glorious hair
College Lacrosse All-Flow Team
I don't know what it is about lacrosse that makes its players grow amazing, long, flowing hair but who am I to argue? BroBible put together their annual All-Flow team and it's just fantastic. Not sure what else to say.
Warriors-Cavs leftovers
The series begins tonight. Finally. Here are SI's expert predictions. Also of note: LeBron James had some strong statements about the racist graffiti on his Los Angeles home ... In lighter news, LeBron had a really cool video set to go but he missed the shot ... Here's what all the players would look like if they had afros ... Kevin Durant revealed that he'll take less than the maximum salary to keep core of Warriors together ... Draymond Green had something to say about the GOAT ... A reminder that Kevin Love is dating this fabulous SI Swimsuit model.
LOL Mets
You know it's a bad season when Mr. Met is flipping off the fans.
Lovely Lady of the Day
Dalia Elliott was born in Kuwait and raised in Maryland, making her the first Kuwait-born LLOD in Hot Clicks history. This is exciting stuff (click for full-size gallery).
Where are they now: Cleveland fan who ran on court during 2013 Cavs-Heat game with a 'We Miss You' shirt for LeBron
We caught up with him ... four years later.
Emily Ratajkowski is naked again
Good sneakers alert
Nike's VaporMax sneakers have been selling out everywhere as soon as a new style comes out. (We tested and reviewed them here.) Today at 10 a.m. ET, Nike will be releasing the VaporMax Day to Night collection with four new color ways, plus matching Apple Watch bands. Act fast!
Banana art is now a thing
Meet the man turning bananas into beautiful works of art https://t.co/YOAAC3Gjuu pic.twitter.com/CdNvXAz5P0— Mashable (@mashable) June 1, 2017
Buttface detectives are my favorite detectives
No s**t, Sherlock: This book is about a detective whose face is a BUTT https://t.co/OTHubNFWb6 pic.twitter.com/MhY4tEpiU7— Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) June 1, 2017
I'm very intrigued by this
McDonald’s Australia now has a ‘Chicken Big Mac’ https://t.co/dBONSrJSpa pic.twitter.com/9SBZ00l4E0— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 1, 2017
Odds & ends
Shaquille O'Neal got a pedicure on his disgusting feet ... Dana White had some strong words for Oscar de la Hoya ... Mike Tirico will call Thursday Night Football (but not without the usual NFL B.S.) ... I like this Hannah Storm interview where the reporter disappears ... Love this piece on the Zaza Pachulia-Klay Thompson friendship ... A T-Mobile worker went to jail after emailing himself an X-rated video from a customer's phone ... Here's what's coming to Amazon next month ... Chloe Grace Moretz is "appalled" by her movie's body-shaming poster.
Big Baby has some strong thoughts on Austin Rivers
Glen "Big Baby" Davis responds to Austin Rivers's claim that he didn't remember plays and was constantly out of shape in 🔥 IG rant pic.twitter.com/EEtuzAQB3x— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 1, 2017
Warriors vs. Cavs (in Taiwanese animation)
Play-by-play is fun for everything
Doc calling the play-by-play construction of his own signature @primantibros sandwich?— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 31, 2017
YOU BET. 😂😂😂 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/jufISCKGBH
Two stars who don't fight very often
Happy Birthday, Morgan Freeman
Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.