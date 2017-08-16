Professional tag is the next great sport

The first sport everyone learns to play is tag. You chase your friend. They chase you. Then you go inside and watch cartoons. The people at World Chase Tag have different ideas and see tag as the next great sport. I’m not sure how popular it’ll get, but I’d definitely check it out if it was on ESPN The Ocho.

ESPN didn’t totally think this one through

I'm sure someone at ESPN meant well with the idea to televise a fantasy football auction draft on air. But in reality, it did not go so well. The sight of black players being sold to mostly white male bidders angered just about everyone including Odell Beckham and Kevin Durant. ESPN later issued an apology.

10 amazing homes owned by pro golfers

Tiger Woods’s is the biggest, but I like Lee Westwood's the most.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Tuesday’s LLOD, Heidi Cortez must’ve been popular because I received four emails praising her. What you did not know is that many of those photos were taken by fellow model Krystle Lina, who’s also a photographer. Krystle earns MVP honors for the week and is today’s LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Derek Carr is either being really funny or really cheesy with his new music video

I’m going funny. There’s no way he’s serious. Or at least I hope that’s the case.

NBA face merges are bizarre and fun

Not sure what motivated someone to start an Instagram account that features two NBA players faces getting merged into one, but it’s my new favorite Instagram page.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

LeBron James has thoughts on pasta

ASAP!!!! Way to soupy if u use those noddles. No substance at all. 🗑 https://t.co/GYXfn86Xy8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 14, 2017

Good news for Cheetos-loving New Yorkers

We're at #TheSpottedCheetah in NYC ready to feast on everything Cheetos. This menu is not for the faint of heart! pic.twitter.com/iRxmvi4Azh — SI Eats (@SI_Eats) August 15, 2017

Interesting place to lose an engagement ring

Woman loses engagement ring, finds it on a carrot 13 years later https://t.co/39IRz7PP1Z pic.twitter.com/rfVm2ZhhSG — Mashable (@mashable) August 16, 2017

Odds & Ends

The Rock approves of this soccer player’s use of the People’s Elbow ... Everyone is making fun of Conor McGregor’s weird dance thing and it’s hysterical ... Richard Jefferson was pretty funny in trashing Deron Williams’s play in the NBA Finals ... The top 25 playmakers in college football ... I love when athletes take public transportation ... Here’s a ranking of all 47 Marvel movies ... A 88-year-old retired orthodontist just became the oldest person to climb to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro ... ​The world is running out of sand ... Wired has a good feature on the Instagram CEO who is trying to clean up the internet ... The most dangerous and safest states in America ... If you love going to the movies, MoviePass should save you a ton of money.

Best pickup game ever

We got next!



LeBron, KD, Melo, JR and Enes Kanter hoop it up 👀



(via cbrickley603/IG) pic.twitter.com/GIc4RGVq9M — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 15, 2017

The smoothest triple play you’ll see all week

🚨 TRIPLE PLAY ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/i7eXL33Io6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 16, 2017

The frustrating Blake Bortles

Robert McClain on Allen Robinson. Plays him well, ball thrown too far out of bounds (unfortunately for one man too close to the sideline) pic.twitter.com/9iBQd0Iq03 — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 15, 2017

Embarrassing hockey mom alert

Hockey mom Céline Dion cheering for her son is exactly the pick-me-up we all need this week. pic.twitter.com/NPSZgAZxQs — Chris Hanna (@Chris_Hanna) August 15, 2017

