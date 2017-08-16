Extra Mustard

Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Krystle Lina; Professional Tag Is the Next Great Sport

Andy Gray
an hour ago

Professional tag is the next great sport

The first sport everyone learns to play is tag. You chase your friend. They chase you. Then you go inside and watch cartoons. The people at World Chase Tag have different ideas and see tag as the next great sport. I’m not sure how popular it’ll get, but I’d definitely check it out if it was on ESPN The Ocho.

ESPN didn’t totally think this one through

I'm sure someone at ESPN meant well with the idea to televise a fantasy football auction draft on air. But in reality, it did not go so well. The sight of black players being sold to mostly white male bidders angered just about everyone including Odell Beckham and Kevin Durant. ESPN later issued an apology.

10 amazing homes owned by pro golfers

Tiger Woods’s is the biggest, but I like Lee Westwood's the most.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: @krystlelina/Instagram
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina :: Courtesy of Krystle Lina
Krystle Lina: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 34
Close
expandIcon
1 34
Close

Tuesday’s LLOD, Heidi Cortez must’ve been popular because I received four emails praising her. What you did not know is that many of those photos were taken by fellow model Krystle Lina, who’s also a photographer. Krystle earns MVP honors for the week and is today’s LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Derek Carr is either being really funny or really cheesy with his new music video

I’m going funny. There’s no way he’s serious. Or at least I hope that’s the case.

NBA face merges are bizarre and fun

Not sure what motivated someone to start an Instagram account that features two NBA players faces getting merged into one, but it’s my new favorite Instagram page.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

Mark your calendar. On Nov. 17, the movie WONDER hits theaters. The movie, based on the New York Times bestseller and starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Trembley, tells the inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. To promote the film, I have five prize packs of the book and t-shirt to give away. I'll send to the 50th, 100th, 150th, 200th and 250th person who emails me (andy_gray@simail.com) the name of Blake Griffin’s latest love interest. The answer was in yesterday’s Clicks. Please make the subject line “WONDER.”

LeBron James has thoughts on pasta

Good news for Cheetos-loving New Yorkers

Interesting place to lose an engagement ring

Odds & Ends

The Rock approves of this soccer player’s use of the People’s Elbow ... Everyone is making fun of Conor McGregor’s weird dance thing and it’s hysterical ... Richard Jefferson was pretty funny in trashing Deron Williams’s play in the NBA Finals ... The top 25 playmakers in college football ... I love when athletes take public transportation ... Here’s a ranking of all 47 Marvel movies ... A 88-year-old retired orthodontist just became the oldest person to climb to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro ... ​The world is running out of sand ... Wired has a good feature on the Instagram CEO who is trying to clean up the internet ... The most dangerous and safest states in America ... If you love going to the movies, MoviePass should save you a ton of money.

Best pickup game ever

The smoothest triple play you’ll see all week

The frustrating Blake Bortles 

Embarrassing hockey mom alert

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters