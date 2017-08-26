Extra Mustard

The Drink Prices at the Mayweather-McGregor Fight Are Absurd

Boxing
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

If you put up a minimum of $1,350 to get into T-Mobile Arena for the McGregor-Mayweather fight, you probably have enough money that you’re not worried about paying for concessions. But still, it’s crazy to see just how much people are being forced to pay for alcohol at the fight. 

So, that’s $15 for a Bud Light draft, $15 for a cocktail, $20 for a margarita and $20 for a double cocktail—but only $5 for a bottle of water. I guess the designated drivers will have more money to bet on the fight. 

