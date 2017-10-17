Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Dajana Radovanovic; Aaron Judge Bounces Back in a Big Way

Aaron Judge goes off, Derrick Henry gives gamblers a heart attack and more in Tuesday’s Hot Clicks. 

By Dan Gartland
October 17, 2017

Holy Crap, Aaron Judge

Elsa/Getty Images

Aaron Judge is having a dreadful postseason, but he more than made up for it last night. He had a ridiculous jumping catch, followed by an even better diving catch and a three-run homer that would have been a grand slam if not for a wild pitch earlier in the at-bat that scored a run. He landed on the front of the New York Post for his efforts, while CC Sabathia got the back page. 

Never Gamble

Derrick Henry’s meaningless touchdown for the Titans is why gambling on sports is a godawful idea. 

I Hate This Dumb World

Some jabroni traded their car for a packet of that dumb cartoon McDonald’s sauce

Lovely Lady of the Day

Dajana Radovanovic: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting
Wilhelmina Models
Wilhelmina Models
Wilhelmina Models
@dajanarads/Instagram
Wilhelmina Models
@dajanarads/Instagram
Wilhelmina Models
@dajanarads/Instagram
Wilhelmina Models
@dajanarads/Instagram
Wilhelmina Models
Wilhelmina Models
@dajanarads/Instagram
Wilhelmina Models
Wilhelmina Models
Say hello to Dajana Radovanovic. She’s Canadian and wore a necklace with her name on it to her SI Swim casting call. (Click here for the full-size gallery.)

Fall Is The Perfect Time to Get New Gear

A group of SI editors tried and tested all of the cool new workout gear and sneakers that came out for fall 2017 and rounded up their favorites here. From Adidas’ new All-Terrain UltraBoosts made for the fall and winter weather, to jackets to keep you warm and dry during workouts, there are plenty of ways to refresh your closet for the fall season.

Todd Frazier Hit the Stupidest Home Run

Live Your Best Life

Cavs in Disaray Already

Odds & Ends

Here’s a bonkers proposal for totally shaking up the structure of MLB. ... Mike McCarthy really doesn’t want to be answering questions about Colin Kaepernick. ... Netflix is aiming to release a whopping 80 original movies next year. ... This LeBron-Dwyane Wade interview is a delight. ... This guy made a joke about having a bomb at the airport and caused a massive evacuation. 

Vince Carter Forever

Kill It With Fire

A Good Song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

