Weekend Hot Clicks: Krystle Lina; World Series Roundup

In Weekend Hot Clicks, we look at the top headlines from the World Series so far. Plus a look at the lovely Krystle Lina.

By Andrew Doughty
October 28, 2017

World Series roundup

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Astros took their first World Series lead in franchise history with a victory on Friday night, during which they had a deafening home-field advantage and Yuli Gurriel mocked Yu Darvish with a racist gesture in the dugout. Here’s the schedule for the remainder of the World Series.

Halloween randomness

Halloween isn’t until Tuesday but most folks will celebrate this weekend. Fifteen horror movies to stream this weekend ... 23 last-minute sports-related costumes ... The days of free Chipotle burritos are over but you can still get one for $3 ... Sports Illustrated’s bracket of the best Halloween candy ... And the Halloween candy identity of each NBA team.

Hug = Running into the kicker?

During Boston College’s demolition of Florida State on Friday night, we saw one of the dumbest "running into the kicker" penalties in football history.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Krystle Lina: Lovely Lady of the Day
Your final Weekend LLOD of October is model Krystle Lina, who’s also a photographer (click for full-size gallery).

How does this happen?

You’ve got to see the photos of the Thunder’s dented plane after they arrived in Chicago early on Saturday morning.

NFL All-IR Team

There are always loads of injuries in the NFL and this year’s All-Injured Reserve team could make the playoffs on their own.

This is a real problem

This deserves a Peabody Award

Welp

Swimsuit rookie Alexis Ren

Odds and Ends

Best college football cheerleaders from Week 8 ... McDonald’s changes its name to "Golden Arches" in China ... Best College GameDay signs from cold, wet Columbus ... Highest-paid NFL players at each position ... "Stranger Things" sweater is just the start of Netflix merchandise onslaught ... Duke basketball players wore "Equality" shirts before their exhibition game ... Durant has a hilarious response when reporter forgets his question.

Draymond Green vs. Bradley Beal

Oh my heavens

This is a joke

Tulsa had a 72-yard touchdown called back because Justin Hobbs was flagged for excessive celebration. His crime? High-stepping.

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks.

