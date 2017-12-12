Please make this happen

Like most, I thought the Rocky franchise was dead after Rocky 6 (a.k.a. Rocky Balboa). Then Creed came along and breathed new life into the franchise. The sequel—Creed 2—is definitely happening. We know Rocky will make some type of physical contact with Ivan Drago in the movie. Now, we have a rumor for Creed's son, and it's spectacular. Brock Lesnar's name has come up and I can't think of anyone better. Also of note: Here's a gallery of rare photos from the Rocky franchise and some theories as to what happened to Drago after his loss to Balboa.

Today in hideous sports statues

Remember when someone made a horrible Cristiano Ronaldo sculpture and the Internet made a bunch of jokes. That was so seven months ago. Now it's all about Diego Maradona and his horrible statue. I'm not sure which is worse.

Best broadcasting blunders of 2017

You know it's a good list when Sergio Dipp is only sixth.

Elizabeth Bennett is a model from Rhode Island who came in for a SI Swimsuit casting. I also think she's the first Rhode Island-born LLOD in Hot Clicks history. Big day for everyone! (click for full-size gallery).

For the Cavs fan in your life

J.R. Smith now has a line of "Merry Swishmas" ugly sweater hoodies. Seriously.

Have you seen the Neil Young archives?

If you're a fan in any way, Neil Young just launched an amazing (and free) website with all his music, rare photos, videos and a bunch of other cool stuff.

Gingers in paradise

This is my favorote Christmas card of the holiday season.

Think the blizzard was bad for you?

Kicking in a blizzard could cost Adam Vinatieri a $500,000 incentive. He needs to hit at least 90% of his field goals this season to get it. He was at 95.7% before the Buffalo game. He's now at 88%. — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) December 11, 2017

The most influential person in sports

Each year, @sbjsbd names the most influential people in sports. This year’s #1 is...Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/jybgmamveF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 11, 2017

Zack and Slater attend NFL game

Old school pal @mpgosselaar & I kickin it at the @Chargers game... #ChargerSunday #BoltUp A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Dec 10, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

Marshal Faulk is one of several NFL Network employees suspended after accusations of sexual misconduct ... Chris Bosh is trying to evict his mom from her Texas home ... SI Swimsuit is going to Miami for this year's launch ... There aren't enough positive sports stories out there, but here's a good one ... Kate Upton and Justin Verlander released their wedding photos ... I like this theory that the Saints-Falcons game was fixed ... Ranking the top 60 prospects for June's NBA draft ... This was not ESPN's finest moment ... The best sports documentaries of 2017 ... Netflix made fun of its customers for watching its new Christmas movie ... The top 100 hotels in the world ... Golden Globe snubs and surprises ... Can't blame Giancarlo Stanton for partying hard after his trade to the Yankees.

This was ugly

The Patriots don’t often practice the onside kick pic.twitter.com/O6YFmG1XkD — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 12, 2017

Question: "Can you explain what happened on that onside kick?”

Belichick: “They recovered it" #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Fn5LGRJ41P — Chad Amaral (@chad_amaral) December 12, 2017

The Warriors are an excitable bunch

The bench after this David West dunk 😳pic.twitter.com/r4BU2iHUE8 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) December 12, 2017

Happy Birthday, Mayim Bialik

