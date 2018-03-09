Mike Piazza is fired up

Did you know Mike Piazza has owned Italian third-division soccer club AC Reggiana since 2016? I didn't either. The Mets legend purchased the team in 2016 but has run into some frustration as of late with the team's stadium. The venue is owned by a neighboring Serie A Club, who purchased it at auction when Reggiana was going through some tough financial times, and are charging high rent. Piazza is not pleased about the situation and went off the rails during a press conference earlier this week.

The best all-time high school basketball programs

Big news. SI debuts its new full-length original documentary, We Town, today, available only on SI TV. The doc follows the story of Westtown School, a small quaker school in Pennsylvania that also is home to one of the greatest starting fives in history. Here's a look at some of the other all-time best high school hoops programs.

Tom Brady shaves head for cancer research

The Golden Boy's golden locks are gone.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Darcie Dolce is not only a famous DJ, but also has her own Burlesque show. What a combo. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Conor McGregor-50 Cent feud heats up

McGregor's latest round of insults won't sit well with the Queens rapper.

Today in strange halftime shows

I've watched this 10 times and I don't understand how she doesn't go flying.

Female celebs who make more than their male partners

A belated Happy International Women's Day to you all.

Best Grandson ever

Conor McGregor’s mother is gifted a €60K BMW convertible for her birthday… from the fighter’s 10-month-old son https://t.co/nzJLVS8Bu7 — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) March 8, 2018

Mark Davis' hair always gets me

"I'll tell you what man, I like these Warriors. What a team, man." pic.twitter.com/pQ3VPGlitd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 9, 2018

Important Jennifer Lawrence update

Jennifer Lawrence hasn’t had sex in a very long time https://t.co/aOderbi6KH pic.twitter.com/XY2UPSpxAx — New York Post (@nypost) March 9, 2018

Odds & Ends

The great SC6 experiment is over as Michael Smith is leaving the 6 p.m. Sportscenter ... St. John's and Xavier players almost brawled during the handshake line ... James Dolan's band was the musical guest on The Tonight Show ... The Borg vs. McEnroe trailer is out and the movie looks pretty good ... Ric Flair will make his acting debut in upcoming movie about wrestling ... The Sopranos prequel is now my most-anticipated new movie ... The new Star Wars Park looks amazing ... The Obamas are in talks for their own Netflix show.

March Madness buzzer beaters

MARCH THINGS ARE HAPPENING. pic.twitter.com/3LYCEsIOUV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 8, 2018

Desmond Bane ties it up at the buzzer to force OT!! #Big12Hoops #TCU pic.twitter.com/c3wlwObUNB — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) March 8, 2018

Tiger Woods looking like old Tiger Woods

The announcers butchered this call

Hassan Whiteside and Joel Embiid getting chippy. 👀 pic.twitter.com/1lFEeK07G3 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 9, 2018

Not everyone trusted the process

this compilation of everyone who didn’t trust the process is amazing pic.twitter.com/1farBrYjTV — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) March 8, 2018

The Making Of SI Swimsuit 2018

