Monday's Hot Clicks: Grayson Allen's College Career is Over and Twitter Had Plenty To Say

Grayson Allen's Duke career is done after the Blue Devils' loss in the Elite 8. He will be missed. Kind of.

By Andy Gray
March 26, 2018
Getty Images

Bye bye, Grayson Allen

Since leading Duke to the 2015 National Championship, Grayson Allen has been college basketball's biggest villain. Of course, all those tripping incidents (like this and this and this) and Ted Cruz comparisons aren't helping matters. So with Duke out of the tournament, social media had a lot to say about Allen's last game in a Blue Devils uniform.

NCAA Tourney Roundup

The Final Four is set and SI's Greg Bishop has a preview of next weekend's action. Also of note: In case you're wondering exactly what a Rambler is ... This is what Sister Jean looked like in 1963 ... Kansas has their own nun (albeit not a real one) to celebrate with ... Leonard Hamilton was forced to explain his awkward postgame interview ... Twitter had jokes about Duke-Kansas delaying 60 Minutes' Stormy Daniels interview.

Jerry Rice gets engaged

Nothing says romance like the Waterside Marriott Hotel in Tampa.

Liz Kara: Lovely Lady of the Day
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
1 of 14

Liz Kara has never been featured before and I am not sure why. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Glad I'm not a Saints cheerleader

A former Saints cheerleader filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission about the team's outdated views of women and the details are nuts. My favorite is how the cheerleaders had to leave a restaurant if you see a player is already there. 

Australian cricket player caught cheating

I don't know much about cricket but you definitely can't rub the ball with a mysterious yellow object and then try and hide it in your pants.

Meet your first two models of the 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue

Congrats to Camille Kostek and Haley Kalil, who were named 2018 Model Search winners over the weekend.

Shout out to Miss Doreen

Sister Jean is a hot seller

Grandma is not happy

Odds & Ends

Jimmy Garoppolo and his model girlfriend spent some quality time at Disneyland ... Boston and Sacramento wore Stephon Clark shirts during warmups ... This brawl from a Greek basketball game is insane ... The Jets rescinded their contract offer to Ndamukong Suh ... The Shohei Ohtani signing is not looking very good right now ... Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis​ injured himself on the ballboy's foot ... Athletes took to social media to support Saturday's March For Our Lives protest ... Sliced ketchup is now a thing ... Britney Spears had an important reunion.

Two minutes to think about what they've done

Charles Barkley and Sister Jean don't have much chemistry

Ping-pong playing robot of the day

Russ' triple-double shirt

The man who sold the world

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

