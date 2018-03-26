Getty Images

Bye bye, Grayson Allen

Since leading Duke to the 2015 National Championship, Grayson Allen has been college basketball's biggest villain. Of course, all those tripping incidents (like this and this and this) and Ted Cruz comparisons aren't helping matters. So with Duke out of the tournament, social media had a lot to say about Allen's last game in a Blue Devils uniform.

NCAA Tourney Roundup

The Final Four is set and SI's Greg Bishop has a preview of next weekend's action. Also of note: In case you're wondering exactly what a Rambler is ... This is what Sister Jean looked like in 1963 ... Kansas has their own nun (albeit not a real one) to celebrate with ... Leonard Hamilton was forced to explain his awkward postgame interview ... Twitter had jokes about Duke-Kansas delaying 60 Minutes' Stormy Daniels interview.

Jerry Rice gets engaged

Nothing says romance like the Waterside Marriott Hotel in Tampa.

Liz Kara: Lovely Lady of the Day Wicked LA Photography Wicked LA Photography Wicked LA Photography Wicked LA Photography Wicked LA Photography Wicked LA Photography Wicked LA Photography Wicked LA Photography Wicked LA Photography Wicked LA Photography Wicked LA Photography Wicked LA Photography Wicked LA Photography Wicked LA Photography 1 of 14 Advertisement

Liz Kara has never been featured before and I am not sure why. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Glad I'm not a Saints cheerleader

A former Saints cheerleader filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission about the team's outdated views of women and the details are nuts. My favorite is how the cheerleaders had to leave a restaurant if you see a player is already there.

Australian cricket player caught cheating

I don't know much about cricket but you definitely can't rub the ball with a mysterious yellow object and then try and hide it in your pants.

Meet your first two models of the 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue

Congrats to Camille Kostek and Haley Kalil, who were named 2018 Model Search winners over the weekend.

Shout out to Miss Doreen

Hey @AmericanAir Is it against policy for us to tip the attendants? Miss Doreen is possibly the nicest person I’ve come across not just flying, but traveling as a whole. It’s really not often you get someone who is so accommodating and funny without being overbearing. Let me know — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 25, 2018

Sister Jean is a hot seller

The Loyola Chicago Rock ‘Em Sock Collection is LIVE!!https://t.co/U1sgGEte5q



Don’t miss out on these Scarf, Sister Jean, and Mascot socks! #OnwardLU pic.twitter.com/MNoEQumIRv — Rock 'Em (@RockEmApparel) March 25, 2018

First licensed Sister Jean Final Four shirt just went live on @Fanatics pic.twitter.com/A31L6GOwGy — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 26, 2018

Grandma is not happy

Me and my grandma’s feelings on Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/VCbQ9NdFVW — Penguins Jesus (@PenguinsJesus) March 25, 2018

Odds & Ends

Jimmy Garoppolo and his model girlfriend spent some quality time at Disneyland ... Boston and Sacramento wore Stephon Clark shirts during warmups ... This brawl from a Greek basketball game is insane ... The Jets rescinded their contract offer to Ndamukong Suh ... The Shohei Ohtani signing is not looking very good right now ... Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis​ injured himself on the ballboy's foot ... Athletes took to social media to support Saturday's March For Our Lives protest ... Sliced ketchup is now a thing ... Britney Spears had an important reunion.

Two minutes to think about what they've done

Charles Barkley and Sister Jean don't have much chemistry

Ping-pong playing robot of the day

This robot is a ping-pong master — it can predict its opponent's moves pic.twitter.com/pdV7TGNAg8 — Tech Insider (@techinsider) March 22, 2018

Russ' triple-double shirt

The man who sold the world

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.