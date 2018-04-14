Think they’ll do a fan giveaway?

The Las Vegas Lights FC, a soccer team in the United Soccer League became the first professional team to sign a sponsorship deal with a marijuana dispensary.

Dallas dumps Dez

After weeks of speculation, the Cowboys pulled the trigger on Dez Bryant’s departure. Here are eight possible landing spots for Dez, who had a lot to say after being released.

’Tis the playoff season

A fourth straight Cavs-Warriors Finals is a popular prediction from the SI crew, and Rockets-Wolves could get ugly. Here’s how to legally watch the NBA playoffs without cable, and Kawhi is officially out for the start of the playoffs.

Poopy hand dryers

A study found that hand dryers in public bathrooms blow feces particles. Yep.

It didn’t help...

Mark Sanchez was suspended by the NFL for PEDs. He says he didn’t cheat.

Mesmerizing

$5k to mess up teeth

29 wild facts about movies that'll change your perception of them https://t.co/M4mkSRMaWm pic.twitter.com/357z9ZMRG6 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) April 14, 2018

I stumbled across this food truck in DC on Friday

Sailor Brinkley

Odds and Ends

NFL Mock Draft using fictional characters like Bobby Boucher and Willie Beaman ... Jeter wants the Marlins to win more games (LOL) ... The Lakers went to Lithuania to scout LiAngelo Ball … ICYMI: There’s a 61-year-old freshman on a college golf team … Don’t take selfies with coyotes ... Ranking every first-round quarterback since 2000 ... College football throwback logos that need to be brought back ... Greg Bishop’s article on the Humboldt hockey tragedy is a must-read.

I like Amazon’s new delivery system

It’s Pete Rose’s 77th birthday

Time to watch this again. And again.

