Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has helped lead his team to huge back-to-back wins against Ohio State and, in the Big Ten championship, Iowa. Based on his arrival at the Orange Bowl, he's keeping things cool, calm and collected ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia.

McNamara showed up to the game rocking his sunglasses at night, along with the team's full white Jordan Brand warm-ups.

The Wolverines signal-caller certainly looked focused just over two hours before kickoff of Friday night's pivotal game.

McNamara has been an efficient leader for the Michigan offense this year, with 2,470 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. He did not eclipse 200 yards in either of the team's last two games. Those were dominated by the UM rushing attack.

The Wolverines' offensive line has drawn attention to that fact with its own bold sartorial choices on Friday.

Michigan has 508 rushing yards over its last two games, but faces a Georgia defense that surrenders less than 82 yards on the ground per game this season.

McNamara may need to turn things up to another level if that ground game is neutralized by the Dawgs defense.

Kickoff of Friday's CFP semifinal game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The winner will face Alabama for the national championship on Monday, Jan. 10.

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Michigan Wolverines, head over to Wolverine Digest.