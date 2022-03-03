Skip to main content
Jameson Williams, John Metchie

Alabama Player Thinks Tide Would Have Won National Title If He Hadn’t Gotten Injured

Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams claims that the Crimson Tide would not have lost the national championship game against Georgia if he hadn’t gotten hurt in the second quarter.

Williams made the claim earlier this week when speaking to reporters at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

“I felt like we would’ve won the game. Just...things happen, you know?” Williams said.

In Williams’s defense, Georgia could not cover him when he was in the game. He had four catches for 65 yards prior to tearing the ACL in his left knee.

“I watched that play a lot of times. I just don’t know what the factor was. I don’t know what caused the injury. I don’t know what it was. I just know I turned around and tried to stick and, yeah.”

Fellow Crimson Tide receiver John Metchie had similar thoughts when asked about the game on Wednesday.

“I definitely think if we were healthy for that game, things could be different, of course. It was really tough seeing [Williams] go down, especially just having gone through it and knowing what it meant, just the process we were going to have to go through.”

Despite the injury, Williams is expected to be drafted sometime between the late-first round and early-second round in most mock drafts.

For more Alabama Crimson Tide coverage, head to Bama Central.

