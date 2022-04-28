LeBron James hasn’t held back his excitement for his son Bronny’s potential basketball future.

Courside Films posted a highlight reel to Twitter showcasing the junior in high school’s year. The captions said, “You can tell Bronny has been in the lab!”

His father proudly retweeted the video saying, “We just working! That’s all it is,” and including a hashtag “JamesGang.”

The 37-year-old said earlier this year that he wants to play at least one year on the same NBA team as his 17-year-old son before retiring. The earliest Bronny would be able to join the NBA is in 2024.

The younger James is a top-50 prospect in the class of 2023 and ranks 34th nationally, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. The Sierra Canyon High School guard has shown interest in four Blue Blood schools for his collegiate career: Duke, Kentucky, UNC and Kansas.

He became one of the youngest basketball stars to sign a major NIL deal earlier this year with PSD Underwear. The guard enters his senior year of high school with a lot to prove before his collegiate career begins.

