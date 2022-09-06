Steelers’ Mitch Trubisky Evokes Russell Wilson in Hype Video

On the same day that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin finally announced Mitchell Trubisky as the team’s starting quarterback for Week 1 vs. the Bengals, the newly signed quarterback went viral for his new hype video.

The Steelers posted a video of their new QB1 mimicking Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson’s infamous “Let’s Ride” clip while posing for the camera.

Wilson repeated the phrase “Broncos Country, Let’s Ride” back in June in a viral video from his inaugural Broncos photoshoot.

Since then, the phrase has taken over the football world with various players poking fun at Wilson’s awkward video and phrase. Trubisky is just one of many to hop on this trend.

Trubisky signed with the Steelers on a two-year deal back in March. The former Bears starter and Bills backup will be the Steelers’ first new starter entering the season since 2004, Ben Roethlisberger’s rookie year.

