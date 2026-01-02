Fab's Five Fantasy Football Defense Streamers For Week 18: Start the Eagles DST
Were the Seahawks your starting fantasy football defense? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup this week, and you’re looking for help at the position? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s my Fab’s Five best fantasy defense streamers for Week 18!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football DEF Streamers For Week 18
Eagles defense vs. Commanders (47.8%): The Eagles plan to rest some of their starters this week, but that doesn’t change the fact that their Week 18 matchup against the Commanders is pretty favorable. They’ll be starting a third-string quarterback in Josh Johnson, and Washington has nothing to play for but pride. Philadelphia is also at home, where its defense has played at a high level, so it’s still a nice option.
Jaguars defense vs. Titans (47.7%): The Jaguars are playing for the AFC South title, and they have an outside shot to become the No. 1 seed in the conference. As a result, their defense should be geared up to face Cam Ward and the Titans. While the rookie has played better of late, their offense has still allowed the sixth-most sacks and committed 17 giveaways this season. Look for the Jags' defense to roar this week.
Bills defense vs. Jets (38.4%): The Bills are the current No. 7 seed in the AFC postseason, but they could move up as high as No. 5 with a win over the Jets and losses from the Texans and Chargers. As a result, their defense should be fired up to beat up on Brady Cook and the Jets' pathetic offense. Over the last four weeks, the Men in Green have allowed a league-high 19 sacks and committed eight giveaways.
Vikings defense vs. Packers (29.1%): The Vikings defense has been the best in the league, allowing just 12.3 points and 250.3 offensive yards per game over the past four weeks, This week, Minnesota will play a Green Bay team that is expected to rest many of its offensive starters, including Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs, and some of their wideouts as well. This all makes the Vikings' defense quite an attractive streamer this week.
Chiefs defense at Raiders (16.8%): This game could be an absolute trainwreck, as it’ll pit third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun against second-string quarterback Kenny Pickett. That makes both defenses streamable in fantasy leagues, but I have the Chiefs ranked higher. The last time Pickett started for the Raiders, their offense failed to score a point in a 31-0 blowout loss. The Chiefs' defense is likely on the waiver wire, too.