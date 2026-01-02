Fab's Five Fantasy Football Tight End Streamers For Week 18: Start Juwan Johnson
Was Tucker Kraft your starting fantasy football tight end? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup this week, and you’re looking for help at the position? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s my Fab’s Five best fantasy tight end streamers for Week 18!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football TE Streamers For Week 18
Juwan Johnson at Falcons (35.1%): Johnson has been on a nice heater in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 30.4 fantasy points. He’s become one of the top options in the Saints' pass attack for Tyler Shough, who has played at a high level over the last month. Johnson also faces a Falcons defense that has allowed four tight ends to score double digits since Week 12, including Johnson (10.6 points) in Week 12.
AJ Barner at 49ers (20.8%): Barner has posted a combined 28.3 points in his last two games, and he’s seen at least six targets in two of his past three contests overall. I’d stream him where needed in a massive Saturday night matchup against the 49ers, who have allowed 10-plus fantasy points to tight ends 12 times this season. Barner is still a free agent in a lot of leagues, so add and start him for Week 18.
Colby Parkinson vs. Cardinals (13%): Parkinson bounced back last week, catching six passes and scoring 11.3 fantasy points in a loss to the Falcons. He has now scored 11-plus points in five of his past eight games, and he’s seen five or more targets five times in that span. That matchup is good too, as Arizona has been vulnerable to tight ends. If Parkinson is rested, this would be an excellent spot for Terrance Ferguson.
Brenton Strange vs. Titans (14.9%): Strange continues to play a ton of snaps and should be a big part of the Jaguars' offense in a game they need to win to secure the AFC South. The matchup is favorable too, as the Titans have allowed 11-plus fantasy points to five different tight ends since Week 11. In fact, a tight end has scored 13-plus points against them in four of their last five games, including Strange’s 13.5 points.
Michael Mayer vs. Chiefs (4.4%): Mayer went off last week against the Giants, posting nine catches for 89 yards and 17.9 fantasy points. He’ll continue to see plenty of snaps and targets with Brock Bowers on injured reserve, and chances are he’ll face a Chiefs defense that’s not playing their full complement of starters. While Kenny Pickett being the quarterback isn’t ideal, Mayer is still well worth streaming this weekend.