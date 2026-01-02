Fab's Five Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers For Week 18: Start Will Reichard
Was Matt Prater your starting fantasy football kicker? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup this week, and you’re looking for help at the position? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s my Fab’s Five best fantasy kicker streamers for Week 18!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football K Streamers For Week 18
Harrison Mevis vs. Cardinals (44.8%): Mevis has scored double digits in two of his last three games, and he should continue to find success in what could be a barnburner against the Cardinals. Over the past eight weeks, only the Colts have given up more fantasy points to opposing kickers. As long as the Rams use their starters this week, Mevis should be considered a viable option in fantasy championship week.
Cam Little vs. Titans (40%): Little has been one of the hottest kickers in the league, scoring no fewer than 11 fantasy points in four straight games and seven of his last nine overall. Still, he’s started in fewer than 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues heading into Week 18. The Titans have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers since Week 10, so Little should once again post a nice stat line.
Cairo Santos vs. Lions (42.9%): Santos’ numbers have been somewhat “mid” lately, as he’s scored more than eight fantasy points just once in his last six games. Still, this week’s matchup against the Lions makes him a viable streamer. Their defense has given up the third-most fantasy points to opposing kickers in the last eight weeks, and five booters have beaten them for double-digit points since Week 11.
Will Reichard vs. Packers (13.9%): Reichard has been on fire in the last month, scoring 10 or more points four times in his past five games. That includes a Week 12 game against this week’s opponent, the Packers, where he scored 10 points. Green Bay is expected to rest a lot of starters this week as well, so the Vikings should be able to move the ball on offense and put Reichard in a position to score fantasy points.
Charlie Smyth at Falcons (0.3%): You might not know it. But Smyth has scored a combined 42 fantasy points in his last three games. That includes making nine of his 11 field-goal attempts. I’d stream him against the Falcons, who have been generous to opposing kickers lately. In fact, their defense has given up an average of 9.8 points per game to the position over the last eight weeks. Smyth is a free agent in many leagues.