Fab's Five Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers For Week 18: Start Tank Bigsby
Was Alvin Kamara one of your starting fantasy football running backs? Does a regular starter have a bad matchup this week, and you’re looking for help at the position? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s my Fab’s Five best fantasy running back streamers for Week 18!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football RB Streamers For Week 18
Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. Cowboys (40.1%): Tracy Jr. was a disappointment last week, scoring just 6.7 fantasy points while his teammate, Devin Singletary, had a far bigger line. Still, he played far more snaps in that game and is worth starting as a flex option against the Cowboys. Their defense just gave up a huge stat line to Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and it’s allowed the sixth-most points to running backs since Week 14.
Dylan Sampson at Bengals (5.9%): Sampson led the Browns' backfield in touches in the first game without Quinshon Judkins, putting him on the flex-starter radar against the Bengals. Their defense has been generous to running backs, allowing the 10th-most points per game since Week 10. I wouldn’t expect Sampson to post a huge stat line, but he should be good for 10-plus points in this AFC North competition.
Emanuel Wilson at Vikings (2.8%): The Packers are expected to rest their starters, including Josh Jacobs, who has been dealing with a knee injury for the past few weeks. In that scenario, Wilson would likely get enough touches to warrant using as a No. 2 fantasy running back or flex starter. The matchup against the Vikings isn’t great on paper, admittedly, but Wilson has had success this season and is a volume play.
Audric Estime at Falcons (2.6%): Estime showed up big for fantasy fans last week, as he rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown against the Titans. He also played 41 snaps, which led the Saints backfield, and Estime averaged an impressive 6.7 yards per rush. He’s worth a look as a flex starter in the regular-season finale against the Falcons, who have allowed 15 or more fantasy points to six different running backs since Week 7.
Tank Bigsby vs. Commanders (1.0%): Reports suggest that the Eagles will rest their starters this week, which means Bigsby could see more work if Saquon Barkley gets the week off. In that scenario, he would be a very valuable asset against the Commanders. Over the last eight weeks, their defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Bigbsy is likely on the waiver wire in many leagues.