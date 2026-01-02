Fab's Five Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 18: Start Parker Washington
Was Malik Nabers one of your starting fantasy football wide receivers? Does a regular starter have a bad matchup this week, and you’re looking for help at the position? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s my Fab’s Five best fantasy wide receiver streamers for Week 18!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football WR Streamers For Week 18
Luther Burden III vs. Lions (28.5%): Burden III returned to action with a bang last Sunday night, scoring 27.8 fantasy points in a loss to the 49ers. He has now scored double digits in each of his past three games, and he’s seen at least four targets in four straight contests. I’d start him against the Lions, who have surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts in the last eight weeks.
Chris Godwin Jr. vs. Panthers (15.4%): Godwin Jr. has seen plenty of targets in the last five games, during which time he’s scored 10-plus fantasy points four times. That includes a 23.8-point performance against the Dolphins last week. So, while this week’s matchup against the Panthers isn’t great on paper, I’m playing the volume of targets for Godwin Jr. in what is a significant game in terms of the NFC South champion.
Chimere Dike at Jaguars (8.6%): Dike has scored 10-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games, and this week’s matchup against the Jaguars makes him a streamer. Their defense has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing slot receivers in the last eight weeks, which is where Dike runs around 66% of his routes. The Titans will likely be in a negative game script too, which would mean more pass attempts.
Parker Washington vs. Titans (7.7%): Washington has been on fire over the last two weeks, scoring a combined 45.4 fantasy points. In that time, he’s led all Jaguars wide receivers with 20 targets. Washington has a nice matchup this week against the Titans, too. Their defense has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to wideouts since Week 10, so Washington is undoubtedly worth a look if you’re still active.
Jahan Doston vs. Commanders (0.1%): This one is a total shot in the dark, but hear me out … the Eagles are expected to rest their starters, which pushes Dotson into a projected starting role against his old team, the Commanders (revenge!). Also, their defense has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to wide receivers since Week 10, so the matchup is favorable. So, if you’re desperate, Dotson is worth a dart throw.