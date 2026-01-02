Fab's Five Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers For Week 18: Start Sam Darnold
Was Justin Herbert your starting fantasy football quarterback? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup this week, and you’re looking for help at the position? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s my Fab’s Five best fantasy quarterback streamers for Week 18!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football QB Streamers For Week 18
Caleb Wiliams vs. Lions (40.9%): Williams has been solid in the stat sheets in the last three weeks, scoring 19 or more points in every game. The Bears can clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win over the Lions, whose defense has given up the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in the last eight weeks. This all makes Williams a pretty attractive fantasy starter in what is a meaningful NFC North contest.
Jacoby Brissett at Rams (39%): Brissett’s numbers have fallen a bit over the last two weeks, but he’s still a viable streamer against the Rams. There’s a chance Los Angeles might rest some starters for the Wild Card round of the postseason, and their defense has allowed 19-plus points to opposing quarterbacks five times since Week 10. That list includes Brissett, who posted 19 points against them back in Week 14.
Jaxson Dart vs. Cowboys (32%): Dart, listed as a start ’em last week, rushed for two touchdowns and scored 25.1 fantasy points against the Raiders. He has now scored 19-plus points eight times as a rookie, and this week’s matchup against the Cowboys is very favorable. Since Week 10, only the Buccaneers have allowed more points to opposing quarterbacks than Dallas. Expect Dart to hit the mark this week.
Sam Darnold at 49ers (16.9%): Darnold has alternated good and bad stat lines for seven straight weeks, and he’d due for a good performance if that trend continues. He has a great matchup against the 49ers, who have allowed 17-plus fantasy points to quarterbacks nine times, including four that have occurred since Week 10. In what is a massive game in the NFC, Darnold is worth a look if you need a signal-caller.
Tyler Shough at Falcons (12.6%): Shough has been on fire in the last five games, scoring 17-plus fantasy points in each game, including two with more than 21 points. While a game against the Falcons is meaningless in terms of the postseason, the Saints will want to finish on a high note after winning each of their last four games. Atlanta has also allowed the seventh-most points to quarterbacks since Week 10.