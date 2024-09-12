Charles Barkley Offered Encouragement After Sweeping Kevin Garnett, Timberwolves
NBA great Charles Barkley was known for a lot of things during his playing career.
No filter. Elbows. Cursing out fans. Fights with Bill Laimbeer.
But motivator? That wasn't really mentioned until Kevin Garnett relayed a story from the 1997 Western Conference playoffs.
By then, Barkley was chasing that elusive title with the Houston Rockets. Garnett and Stephon Marbury were leading the young Minnesota Timberwolves. They were overmatched facing the veteran Rockets in their first playoff series.
They were swept 3-0 in the first round.
That's when Barkley offered these words of encouragement in front of the scorer's table.
"Charles Barkley pulled Steph and I at the end and I didn't want to hear this shit," Garnett said. "I was livid. He grabbed me by the arm and I jerked away. He was like, `Come over here, God dammit. Listen, y'all got to take this ass whooping and learn from it. This is what's gonna make you hungry. You're gonna be back here a million times. What you gonna do when you come back here?' And he walked off. That echoed in my head the whole summer."'
Garnett and Marbury showed improvement the following year when they lost to the Seattle SuperSonics in five games in the first round. It was their last playoff series together. In the spring of 1999, Marbury was traded to the New Jersey Nets.
The duo was perhaps one of the league's greatest "what ifs" had they stayed together a few more years.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
