Ex-Dallas Mavericks Coach Makes Bold Cooper Flagg, Luka Doncic Claim

Shandel Richardson

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cooper Flagg poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Count former Dallas Mavericks coach Avery Johnson among the Cooper Flagg fans. Johnson, now an analyst for CBS Sports, made a bold claim about Flagg after he was drafted by the Mavs with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft Wednesday.

During a broadcast, Johnson was asked if he would rather have Flagg or Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic.

"Man, give me Cooper Flagg,” Johnson said.

Johnson, who coached the Mavs, in the early 2000s, likes what he sees from the current Dallas roster. The team adds Flagg to Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, who are all Hall of Famers.

“This team is going to be tremendous once Kyrie Irving gets healthy," Johnson said. "They're going to re-sign Daniel Gafford, obviously. There's been talk about Kyrie Irving re-signing. This team is going to be built to be one of the best two-way teams in the league."

WHERE'S THE LOVE FOR RICK BARRY?

There are plenty of debates in the NBA. The best player between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. The best shooter between Stephen Curry and Ray Allen. The best center between Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell.

There was also another conversation started recently that caught the attention of media personality Bomani Jones. He responded to an X post that claimed to name the best white players in NBA history. They were John Stockton, Jerry West, Dirk Nowitzki, Larry Bird and Nikola Jokic.

It promoted Jones to reply with this: "this why rick barry stays salty."

All of the players mentioned have their case over Barry. Bird was a three-time champion and won three regular season MVPs. Nowitzki won an MVP and a championship. Jokic has a title and three MVPs. West has one ring and also is the only player to win Finals MVP on a losing team. Stockton doesn't have any major individual awards but did play in two Finals before retiring as the NBA's all-time assists leader.

Which brings us to Barry.

He was named Finals MVP during his one championship season. He was also an eight-time All-Star but people tend to forget about his accomplishments. It would be hard to take anyone off the above list but Barry definitely deserves some consideration because of his contributions to the game.

