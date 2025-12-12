5 questions before Dallas Mavericks host Brooklyn Nets

The Dallas Mavericks have their next game against the Brooklyn Nets, a team that could be a trap for Cooper Flagg and his crew.

To learn more about the Nets, we spoke with Brooklyn Nets SI contributor Colin Simmons.

What’s been up with the Nets so far this season?

The Nets have had an interesting season because they haven't been as bad as many people expected coming into the season. They are in no man's land at 13th in the Eastern Conference and only have the sixth-worst record in the NBA. Finding consistent offense has been a struggle, but Brooklyn's defense has surprisingly led them to six wins this season.

The Nets drafted five players in the first round of the draft this year. Which one has shined the most?

Based on playing time and production, Egor Demin has shone the brightest out of the "Flatbush Five." It took the 19-year-old some time to adjust to the league's speed and physicality, but the coaching staff has given him adequate playing time to work through mistakes. His three-point shot looks way ahead of where it was expected to be in terms of shooting volume and efficiency, and his roots as a playmaker are beginning to show.

READ MORE: 3-team trade idea that sends Anthony Davis to Raptors could be package Mavericks want

What is something people should know about the Nets that cannot be found in a box score?

Something that can't be found in box scores regarding this Nets squad is how good the coaching is. Jordi Fernandez is the definition of a culture-building coach, and despite having little turnover between his first and second seasons as head coach, the players want to play hard for him. Good offensive production is harder to control from a coaching standpoint, but on the defensive end, coaches have Brooklyn's abundance of youth, giving energy and effort every game.

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez reacts during the first half against the New York Knicks. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If the Nets were to beat the Mavs, what would be the reason why?

If the Nets were to beat the Mavs, it would likely be because Nic Claxton shut down Anthony Davis. Dallas' offense struggled in Davis' absence, but there are signs of a bounce back since his return and he draws attention from defenses that open up opportunities for Cooper Flagg. Claxton is an elite rim protector, and if he can hold Davis to under 20 points, Brooklyn should get enough out of players like Michael Porter Jr. and Noah Clowney to get a win.

What’s your prediction for the game?

I'm predicting the Mavs to win 114-107 in a low-scoring affair. Dallas will likely get out to a big lead in the first, having a scoring surge in the first or second quarter, and the Nets' comeback attempt will be in vain. The Mavs have too many depth pieces for Brooklyn to contain all of them, and a player like Flagg could have a big game going against Porter Jr. and Clowney.

READ MORE: Mock NBA trade idea swaps Anthony Davis, Draymond Green between Mavericks, Warriors

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News