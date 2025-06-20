NBA Great Would Readily Follow LeBron James' Lead In Today's Era
Chris Webber was one of the most feared power forwards during his NBA playing days. He was among the first at his position to evolve into a mid-range shooter, paving the way for the likes of Kevin Durant and Bam Adebayo.
He was the 1994 Rookie of the Year, a five-time All-Star and first-team All-NBA in 2001. It added up to an induction into the Hall of Fame. The only blemish on his career was a championship. Webber, who played with the Sacramento Kings, could never get past the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers in the early 2000s.
"It's painful not winning a championship," Webber said Friday afternoon on ESPN's First Take. "And then in the culture we were in, for me not to go to a team that I was playing against and trying to win one. I could've gone to other teams. At the time, it was I'd rather lose by myself than join the enemy."
Webber says he would have definitely changed outlooks if he played today, joining the likes of LeBron James and Durant. Both players jumped around the league so they could win titles.
"At the same time, if I was in this culture, best believe I'd go play with some people I got a great relationship with and try to win one," Webber said. "It is that balance."
MORE BACK IN THE DAY HOOPS NEWS
Tracy McGrady makes bold Kobe Bryant claim
3-time champion warns teams about Kevin Durant