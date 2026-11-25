Heading into the offseason, there weren't a ton of big-name third basemen entering free agency. And now, arguably the top target at that position is off the board.

Former Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm has signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Kansas City Royals, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. This signing comes just one week after Kansas City traded All-Star third baseman Maikel Garcia to the Seattle Mariners. The Royals clearly acted quickly to find a replacement at the hot corner and add an impactful right-handed hitter to their lineup.

In 2026, Bohm hit .249 with 15 home runs and 88 RBIs. Before his latest campaign, though, the 30-year-old hit at least .274 in four consecutive seasons. The 2024 National League All-Star also has experience at first base, but Kansas City has plenty of options at that position, including Jac Caglianone, Vinnie Pasquantino, and Salvador Perez. So, the former Philadelphia infielder should expect to spend most of the 2027 season at third base.

What does the third-base market look like after Alec Bohm joins the Royals?

Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a one-run double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that Bohm has found his new home for next season, any teams looking to acquire a third baseman this offseason may need to explore other opportunities outside of free agency. Offensively, former Cincinnati Reds slugger Eugenio Suarez might be the best available bat among free-agent third basemen. The 35-year-old hit .212 with 26 home runs and 74 RBIs in 2026, but he's not too far removed from his 49-homer season in 2025. Miguel Andujar and Amed Rosario could be other bat-first options at third base.

J.P. Crawford could be an interesting name to monitor on the third-base market. The former Seattle shortstop has played 59 MLB games at the hot corner, and 33 of those appearances came in 2026 when top prospect Colt Emerson was called up to the big leagues. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is another free agent who can play all over the infield.

Other free agents who can man the hot corner include Kike Hernandez, Yoan Moncada, and Edmundo Sosa. As things stand, teams looking to improve at third base may need to evaluate the trade market.