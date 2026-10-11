Predicting the Next WNBA Stars to Get Signature Sneakers

The WNBA has never been in a better position thanks to its depth of talent and superstar personalities. WNBA players' marketability has transcended the hardwood, making them some of the most influential figures in the footwear industry.

No one can argue that WNBA players like Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, and Angel Reese (just to name a few) have way more popularity than their NBA counterparts in the sneaker world. The momentum is unlikely to stop, so let's predict the next generation of signature athletes in the WNBA.

Adidas

Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In May 2024, Candace Parker was announced as the President of adidas Women's Basketball. Sadly, the brand doesn't have any signature sneaker lines in the WNBA. Luckily, Olivia Miles is the real deal. Miles is the Rookie of the Year, with a larger-than-life persona matched only by her game.

Adidas dropped a slick ad celebrating Miles' Rookie of the Year award and a player-exclusive colorway earlier this summer. While adidas has work to do in the WNBA, they have a golden opportunity in promoting Miles.

Jordan Brand

Dallas Wings guard Azzi Fudd. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Napheesa Collier is the face of Jordan Brand in the WNBA, but the 30-year-old is unlikely to get a signature sneaker this late in her career. After Collier, Rhyne Howard is the most accomplished player on the Jumpman roster. However, Jordan Brand has not marketed Howard much.

That leads us to believe that Azzi Fudd could be next in line for Jordan Brand. Earlier this week, she headlined the Space Jam collection and is already a fan favorite. Looking way down the road, watch out for USC Trojans freshman Saniyah Hall. Jordan Brand needs a signature athlete in the WNBA, and has plenty of exciting options.

New Balance

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cameron Brink signed an unprecedented (at the time) NIL deal with New Balance in August 2023. Over the past few years, Brink has headlined multiple marketing campaigns for the Boston-based brand and plays in the entertainment capital of the world.

Nike

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paige Bueckers is obviously next in line for Nike, but she may have to wait a while until we officially see her signature logo. Clark, Wilson, and Sabrina Ionescu already have successful lines that are just getting going.

Adding to the pressure, USC stars JuJu Watkins and Jazzy Davidson are already making waves in the footwear industry. It's a pleasant problem to have for Nike. Honestly, I think the brand could afford to add all three signature lines over the next few years, as they are all very popular.

PUMA

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PUMA athlete Kelsey Mitchell has made four consecutive WNBA All-Star Games and solidified herself as one of the best in the game. Like Collier, she's 30, which is late in the game to get a signature sneaker line. But she's certainly deserving.

After that, Flau'Jae Johnson could be next in line for PUMA. Johnson has represented the brand since college and has had player-exclusive shoes hit shelves already in her young career. While we're on the topic of PUMA, Breanna Stewart has the longest-running signature line in WNBA history and is deserving of a lifetime contract.

Skechers

Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skechers has quickly launched signature sneaker lines in the NBA for Joel Embiid and O.G. Anunoby. Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen could be the first Skechers athlete in the WNBA to get her own signature shoe. She's already had player-exclusive colorways hit shelves.

Let's not forget about Jackie Young, who has won three WNBA Championships and made five All-Star Games. Also, Rickea Jackson has had player-exclusive colorways hit shelves. Skechers has plenty of great options.

Under Armour

Toronto Tempo guard Marina Mabrey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelsey Plum left Under Armour for adidas earlier this year, and MiLaysia Fulwiley left Curry Brand for Nike. All of a sudden, Marina Mabrey is the face of UA Basketball. At 30, Mabrey just made her first All-Star Game appearance, and UA did it big with special sneakers and events.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo is projected to go high in the 2027 WNBA Draft and already has a history with UA. The great thing about a refresh is that you have plenty of flexibility to go in any direction.

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