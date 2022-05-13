Premier League Player Of The Season Nominees And How To Vote

The Premier League has revealed the identities of the eight footballers who have been nominated for the 2021/22 Premier League Player of the Season award.

Among them is Liverpool forward Mo Salah, who was named as the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year late last month.

But while the FWA's award was voted for exclusively by journalists, the recipient of the Premier League's official prize - which is sponsored by EA Sports - will be partly decided by votes from fans.

To cast your vote, click the link in the tweet below and simply take part in a poll on the Premier League's official website.

Voting closed on Monday, May 16 and fans' selections will be combined with votes from the 20 Premier League captains and a panel of soccer experts.

Premier League Player Of The Season Shortlist

The nominees in full are Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrod Bowen, Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, Bukayo Saka, Son Heung-min and James Ward-Prowse.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) and Son Heung-min (right) have both been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award IMAGO/PA Images/Peter Byrne

Premier League Young Player of the Season Shortlist

As well as being in the frame for the main award, Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold and Arsenal midfielder Saka are in contention to be the Premier League's Young Player of the Season.

The other nominees are Phil Foden, Conor Gallagher, Tyrick Mitchell, Mason Mount, Aaron Ramsdale and Declan Rice.

Premier League Manager Of The Season Shortlist

The options for the Manager of the Season award are Brentford's Thomas Frank, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, Newcastle's Eddie Howe, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira.

Frank has helped Brentford avoid relegation in their first ever EPL season, while Guardiola and Klopp have been battling it out at the top end of the table.

Vieira has made Palace much more competitive - their goal difference right now is +4, compared to the -25 they ended the previous season with.

Howe has only been in charge of Newcastle since November, but his impact at St James' Park has been huge. Newcastle had five points from 11 games when he took over. They have since claimed 38 points from Howe's first 25 EPL matches.