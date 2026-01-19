Man Utd’s Stance on Joshua Zirkzee Sale After Missing Michael Carrick Opener

Roma director of football Frederic Massara reiterated his belief that Manchester United will not allow Joshua Zirkzee to leave this month despite his absence from Michael Carrick’s first squad.

The Dutch striker has endured a horribly fractured campaign thus far. After winning the war of wills to outlast Rasmus Højlund at Manchester United following an influx of attacking additions, Zirkzee spent the first four months of the campaign glued to the bench.

An injury to Benjamin Šeško belatedly forced Ruben Amorim to turn to the 24-year-old outcast, handing him three consecutive starts as November bled into December. Zirkzee scored during this brief burst of appearances, ending a Premier League goal drought which had stretched to 364 days, only to be dropped once again.

In the immediate aftermath of Amorim’s exit, Roma recruitment chief Massara revealed that United had “closed off” all transfer discussions until some stability was restored. The arrival of Carrick on a contract until the end of the season has taken at least one job off the club’s decision makers, yet it appears that their stance hasn’t changed.

Joshua Zirkzee (left) is competing with Benjamin Šeško for a starting spot. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

When pushed once again on the pursuit of Zirkzee, Massara glumly revealed this weekend: “Man Utd said no quite clearly a couple of weeks ago and they have not changed their minds,” as quoted by BBC Sport’s Simon Stone.

Zirkzee sat out Carrick’s second debut in the Old Trafford dugout, watching on from the sidelines as his teammates deservedly romped to a 2–0 win against Manchester City. The new boss opted to line up without a recognised forward, exploiting Bryan Mbeumo’s pace and versatility with a central role, but Zirkzee’s omission was not a reflection of any lack of faith.

United confirmed before kick off that the Netherlands international had picked up a knock in training and the player himself was filmed after the match telling fans that he would be out for a fortnight—which just so happens to cover the remainder of the January transfer window.

Carrick to Lean on Additions Outside the Transfer Window

Michael Carrick will lead Man Utd until the end of the season. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Numerous reports have made it abundantly apparent that Carrick will not be treated to any new recruits in January, which is chiefly why the likes of Zirkzee have had their transfer aspirations curtailed for at least six months: United’s squad is nowhere near big enough to willingly thin out.

However, there may still be some new faces among the senior setup.

Carrick was keen to highlight the pathways which exist from the academy to the first team. “Everyone needs a chance, you know,” he reflected during his first week in the job. “Every younger player needs a chance and wants a chance. It’s up to them to then earn the opportunity.

“That’s always something I’ve been passionate about. Even when I was playing, if a younger player comes into the group, into the squad, I would be helping them and trying to guide them and give them advice. Seeing them flourish and almost fly because they’ve got that feeling they play for the first team and they’ve got that opportunity to come on the pitch.”

This may very well be a savvy ploy to appeal to United’s fanbase. It certainly contrasts sharply with Amorim’s dismissive tone when it came to the club’s “entitled” youngsters.

Yet, it may be a resource which Carrick is forced to exploit should United’s thin playing reserves get stretched.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE