Week 18 On SI NFL Power Rankings And Biggest Offseason Needs
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
After the NFL regular season ends this week, the Super Bowl will be the focus for the remaining 14 teams. For everyone else, attention will be turned toward improving the roster in hopes of having a super season in 2025.
In this week’s power rankings, which are voted on by our team of beat writers, we focus on those needs. Six teams will be looking for a quarterback, while many of the top teams will be looking to add to their offensive or defensive line.
Let’s dive into this week’s rankings. While the order wasn’t always the same, the top six teams were the same on every ballot.
32. New England Patriots
Wide receiver. The offensive line is also terrible, but the Patriots have the worst group of wide outs in football. Adding a No. 1 receiver (possibly Tee Higgins) through NFL free agency is an absolute must. They need to supply Drake Maye with weapons. —Matthew Schmidt, New England Patriots on SI
31. Tennessee Titans
The Titans need a quarterback, but right tackle has honestly been the biggest struggle for the team all season. Will Levis has been bad, but he has shown some competence at times. The right tackle position has been a dumpster fire. — Jeremy Brener, Tennessee Titans On SI
30. New York Giants
Quarterback. The Giants tried to run it back with Daniel Jones, but after a little more than half a season of inconsistent play and only two wins, it became obvious that the franchise needs a fresh start at the position, regardless of who will be making that decision this coming offseason. —Patricia Traina, New York Giants On SI
29. Cleveland Browns
The Browns desperately need to figure out who is going to be their starting quarterback in Week 1 next year. Until they have some certainty there, nothing else for them really matters. —Brendan Gulick, Cleveland Browns On SI
28. New York Jets
A new general manager and head coach will have a lot to say about that. But, a quarterback of the future (perhaps the present), more help in the defensive secondary and another playmaker on offense would do wonders for the Jets in 2025. —Matthew Postins, New York Jets On SI
27. Carolina Panthers
You can make a case to improve a lot of positions, including wide receiver and edge rusher. However, interior defensive line is the most pressing need. After losing Derrick Brown to a season-ending injury in Week 1, the Panthers have been getting destroyed on the ground every week. Heading into Week 18, they are allowing over 35 more rushing yards per game than any other team and have allowed 200-plus rushing yards in five straight matchups. Carolina needs to find Brown a partner in crime inside who can help stuff the run – ideally someone like Michigan’s Mason Graham. —Tim Weaver, Carolina Panthers on SI
26. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars' biggest need entering has to be the safety position. The Jaguars at least have some talent to build around at cornerback and defensive line; safety, meanwhile, looks like a barren depth chart after a letdown year from Antonio Johnson and Andre Cisco's expiring contract. —John Shipley, Jacksonville Jaguars On SI
25. Las Vegas Raiders
The resurgent Raiders are on their first two-game winning streak of the season, but it is a case of too little too late, as with each win, they fall farther down the 2025 NFL Draft order. They should be looking for a franchise quarterback to lead their team next season. —Hondo S. Carpenter, Las Vegas Raiders On SI
24. Chicago Bears
Interior offensive linemen, possibly all three because Teven Jenkins is a free agent and has been injured so often. The tackle situation is respectable to solid, but their line interior allows free shots at Caleb Williams repeatedly. They also need this to establish a run game, which they have lacked. —Gene Chamberlain, Chicago Bears On SI
23. New Orleans Saints
Edge Rusher. New Orleans has failed to address this need the past four years. Without a consistent, disruptive player as a pass rusher, opposing quarterbacks are having career days vs. New Orleans. The Saints’ front office must make the right draft selection in April. —Kyle Mosley, New Orleans Saints On SI
22. San Francisco 49ers
Either side of the trenches. Take your pick. The 49ers drafted exactly one offensive lineman and zero defensive linemen last season. Now they can't stop the run or protect the quarterback. This year, they could alternate between offensive line and defensive line with each pick, and that would make sense. —Grant Cohn, San Francisco 49ers On SI
21. Indianapolis Colts
This entirely depends on if the detonator gets blown on Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson. However, how things are now, the Colts need impact players at tight end, linebacker and safety in the worst ways. Issues there have shaped both sides of the ball all season. —Jake Arthur, Indianapolis Colts On SI
20. Dallas Cowboys
While there is a growing consensus the team should draft hometown hero Ashton Jeanty, there is a more glaring need. The Cowboys desperately need to find a WR2 to improve the passing game, which was highlighted by the stagnant offense in the absence of CeeDee Lamb, who was shut down for the season with a shoulder injury. Luckily for Dallas, there is a surplus of star receivers who will be available in the first round, from Missouri’s Luther Burden III to Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka. And, if the team gets lucky, perhaps Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan could fall on draft day. —Josh Sanchez, Dallas Cowboys On SI
19. Miami Dolphins
There are three areas that stand out for the Dolphins, and that's backup quarterback, interior offensive line and safety. The Dolphins might wind up missing the playoffs because their quarterback play was so poor during their 1-3 stint with Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve early in the season. —Alain Poupart, Miami Dolphins On SI
18. Seattle Seahawks
As has been the case for a decade running, the Seahawks have major holes to address on their offensive line. Until the trenches improve, nine wins feels like the ceiling for the team. —Corbin Smith, Seattle Seahawks On SI
17. Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals desperately need a certified game-wrecking edge rusher who can get after the passer. Arizona has seen some production from lesser-known guys thanks to solid scheming from DC Nick Rallis, but the Cardinals (and their defense) can reach new levels with somebody who routinely can cause chaos in the backfield. —Donnie Druin, Arizona Cardinals On SI
16. Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons’ pass rush has come to life in the last four weeks. Atlanta had 10 sacks through 11 weeks, but they've come up with 21 the last five. The sudden-sack surge shouldn't fool anyone into thinking that edge rusher isn't their biggest need going into 2025. However, right tackle Kaleb McGary has a flexible contract, and the team may want to upgrade Michael Penix's blind-side protection. —Scott Kennedy, Atlanta Falcons on SI
15. Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals need to sign Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term extensions this offseason. Once they do that, they need to add to their pass rush—both on the edge and the interior. They'll also need at least one starting guard. —James Rapien, Cincinnati Bengals On SI
14. Houston Texans
The Texans need to find a way to keep C.J. Stroud upright. If he has more time to throw, that could do wonders for the offense that has a lot of potential but failed to meet expectations this season. —Jeremy Brener, Houston Texans On SI
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Despite a solid defensive performance in their 2024 season, the Buccaneers still have holes at the linebacker position. Look for the Buccaneers to target a long-term Lavonte David replacement in this year's draft. —Matt Solorio, Tampa Bay Buccaneers on SI
12. Denver Broncos
The Broncos desperately need to build the nest around Bo Nix. Specifically, the skill positions require an influx of talent. The Broncos have all their draft picks and $50-plus million in cap space to accomplish the mission. —Chad Jensen, Denver Broncos On SI
11. Los Angeles Rams
The Rams are returning to the playoffs behind what should be considered a Coach of the Year performance by Sean McVay. The Rams are a team that no one will want to face in the post-season. Offensive line is their biggest positional need for the next season, as that unit was one of their weakest on the team all season. — Shannon L. Carpenter, Los Angeles Rams on SI
10. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers need receiver help. Assuming they keep Russell Wilson, they cannot ignore their lingering absence of a playmaker opposite George Pickens in 2025. If they do, it'll be another year of hoping their nightmare scenario of Pickens missing time doesn't happen again. —Noah Strackbein, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI
9. Green Bay Packers
If a great quarterback is required to win the Super Bowl, it stands to reason that great defensive backs are needed, too. The team's top cornerback, Jaire Alexander, played 40 percent of the defensive snaps last year and 35 percent this year. Eric Stokes, a first-round pick in 2021, hasn't broken up a pass since his rookie year. With Stokes, Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon as the corners, Vikings QB Sam Darnold set a career high for passing yards on Sunday. —Bill Huber, Green Bay Packers on SI
8. Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers’ focus should be on improving the receiver group. An offseason removed from losing Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, only second-round rookie Ladd McConkey (69 catches, 960 yards, 5 TDs) has enjoyed a strong season. Former first-rounder Quentin Johnston continues to battle drop issues and Joshua Palmer was reportedly on the trade block near the deadline. Free-agent addition DJ Chark hasn’t been able to get on the field over the likes of former bust Jalen Reagor. Justin Herbert needs a reliable target alongside McConkey. —Chris Roling, Los Angeles Chargers on SI
7. Baltimore Ravens
Guard could be a position the Ravens will look to invest in this offseason. Neither Patrick Mekari nor Daniel Faalele have been much more than replaceable, and with a young, Pro Bowl-caliber center in Tyler Linderbaum, giving him better support along the interior offensive line would make sense. —John Alfano, Baltimore Ravens On SI
6. Washington Commanders
Look on either side of the trenches and make upgrades. Once exhausted there, look to the cornerbacks available and figure out if Mike Sainristil is going to stay outside or move back inside before finding a third corner to go with him and Marshon Lattimore. —David Harrison, Washington Commanders On SI
5. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles are going to need reinforcements on the edge. Josh Sweat is set to become a free agent, Brandon Graham may or may not retire after Year 15 ended with a torn triceps, and Bryce Huff didn't click as a big-money free-agent signing. A centerpiece to add to the emerging Nolan Smith and rookie developmental option Jalyx Hunt is a necessity. —John McMullen, Philadelphia Eagles On SI
4. Minnesota Vikings
Cornerback. Stephon Gilmore, Shaq Griffin, Byron Murphy Jr. and Fabian Moreau are all free agents after the season and the Vikings don't have a lot of in-house options to replace them. Rookie Dwight McGlothern looked promising in the preseason but he's played very little during the regular season. It's a good thing Minnesota has around $70 million in cap space because they'll need to use it on multiple corners. —Joe Nelson, Minnesota Vikings On SI
3. Buffalo Bills
GM Brandon Beane this past offseason sought to reset the aging roster and clear up some future cap space. This season was seen by many pundits as a rebuilding year, but the MVP-hopeful Josh Allen and the resilient Bills have shown differently with a second seed in the AFC and as legit Super Bowl contenders. With several key starters set for free agency, the Bills will need to focus on finding starters at cornerback, defensive line and wide receiver. Beane loves to find veteran deals in free agency, so expect the team to add several experienced role players and then focus on cornerback, edge rusher or defensive line via the draft. . —Chris Pirrone, Buffalo Bills on SI
2. Detroit Lions
The Lions’ biggest position of need is the same as it was in 2024. General manager Brad Holmes must find an edge rusher to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson in 2025. Detroit's pass rush has all but disappeared since the former No. 2 pick broke his tibia and fibula. —John Maakaron, Detroit Lions On SI
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Even after trading up to select Kingsley Suamataia in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chiefs have remained in left tackle purgatory this season. While the team could let Suamataia and 2023 third-rounder Wanya Morris compete again in 2025, Kansas City must be ready to bolster the position before next season kicks off. —Joshua Brisco, Kansas City Chiefs On SI