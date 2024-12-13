Bills address glaring defensive weakness in early one-round mock draft
The Buffalo Bills, like almost every NFL team, could use a boost at the edge rusher position.
Following the 2024 season, starters Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa will enter the final year on their current contracts while Von Miller turns 36 years old. Dawuane Smoot, who is ready to return from Injured Reserve, is slated to hit free agency in March.
Considering the aforementioned factors, along with the reality that Buffalo's defensive ends have failed to consistently generate an effective pass rush this season, Sports Illustrated's way-too-early mock draft results make sense for the Bills.
SI's Daniel Flick unveiled 2025 NFL Mock Draft 4.0 and sent Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton to Buffalo at No. 29 overall.
Scourton, who registered 5.0 sacks over 12 games for the Aggies this season, features measurables that warrant first-round consideration.
"The Bills are in the bottom half of the league in both sacks and run defense. Buffalo’s defensive line play may ultimately dictate how far it goes this postseason. While solid, the Bills’ front would benefit from the 6'4", 285-pound Scourton, who had five tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 34 total pressures this season. He’s strong at the point of attack, a quality run defender and Scourton led the Big Ten with 10 sacks in 2023 at Purdue," said Flick.
RELATED: Bills predicted to continue bolstering stockpile of playmakers in 2025 NFL Draft
As far as the need for an improved pass rush, the Bills rank 22nd out of 32 team in sack percentage (6.89). Buffalo was unable to sack Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford in the Week 14 loss that snapped the team's seven-game win streak.
The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —