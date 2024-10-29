Could Chargers surprise and sell certain names at NFL trade deadline?
Could the Los Angeles Chargers actually be sellers at the NFL trade deadline?
Sure, the Chargers are the most interesting rebuilding-contender hybrid right now in Year 1 of the Jim Harbaugh experience. Justin Herbert and Co. are in position to make a playoff run, yet the program will see many more assets available to retool the roster open up next offseason.
Generally, the idea is that the Chargers will be buyers at the deadline, seeking help for Herbert at wideout or tight end.
But according to Tony Pauline of sportskeeda, Josh Palmer is a guy the Chargers could sell on at the deadline: “The Chargers are looking to replace Joshua Palmer, who is not in the team’s long-term plans despite two-and-a-half solid seasons. There is a chance the Chargers attempt to trade Palmer, who is in the final year of his deal.”
It’s an interesting idea, at least. Palmer, a third-round pick in 2021, has never fully emerged as a top weapon for Herbert and the offense already has to work in former first-rounder Quentin Johnston, breakout rookie Ladd McConkey and DJ Chark, at least once all are available.
On the last year of his deal and with not much on his resume, other teams probably aren’t going to trip over themselves to grab Palmer as a half-season rental. But it is interesting to think that he could be a trade piece in a deal that brings Mike Williams home or gets a big name like Diontae Johnson.
