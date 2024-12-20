Is it time for Chargers fans to panic over the play of second-year WR?
It was a typical Los Angeles Chargers game on Thursday night, as the team had to come from behind to grab a victory over the Denver Broncos. The 34-27 win catapults the Chargers into the fifth seed in the playoff picture, and as of now, all is right in the world. Well, almost all is right.
It has been an issue his entire career, and it showed up in a big way on Thursday night. Second-year wide receiver Quentin Johnston once again had an untimely drop that could have resulted in major implications for his team. Luckily, quarterback Justin Herbert was able to make the big play on the very next snap. However, it is time for a serious discussion about Johnston.
According to fantasypros.com, Johnston has five drops on the season; however, the issue has been with him since he started his career in 2023. There is a reason Johnston was taken in the first round in the 2023 draft. However, his 477 yards receiving this season does not scream number one option for Herbert.
Without the emergence of Ladd McConkey this season, the Chargers would be in a very poor place as it comes to offensive weapons for their franchise quarterback. The team cannot afford another subpar season from Johnston in 2025.
