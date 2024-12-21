Cowboys will have elite WR prospects staring right at them in NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys will have several intriguing options in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, with the draft class loaded at positions of need for the team.
To popular options for the Cowboys when it comes to projections are running back and wide receiver.
With the emergence of Rico Dowdle, there is a possibility that the need gets pushed back if the team re-signs him in free agency, which would open the door for a wide receiver to line up opposite All-Pro CeeDee Lamb.
MORE: Cowboys 2025 NFL mock drafts nearing consensus for hometown hero
Passing on Boise State star running back and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty may be difficult, but the star power at receiver would ease any pain.
The 33rd Team ranked the top 10 wide receivers in this year's draft class which highlights just how much star power will be available for Dallas.
Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is going to be a top five pick and Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan could very well go inside of the top 10. That is where things get interesting.
MORE: Where would the Cowboys pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after Week 15?
Now, if Tet were to slide to the Cowboys in the middle of the first round, you would have to pull the trigger on the pick. If not, Mizzou's Luther Burden III and Emeka Egbuka of Ohio State have been the most mentioned options.
Dallas has previously been mentioned as a "best fit" for Burden.
This season, Burden recorded 61 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns. His best season was in 2023, hauling in 86 grabs for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns.
Egbuka has been another name often attached to the Cowboys, most recently in a mock draft from PFF.
This season, Egbuka hauled in 60 catches for 743 yards and nine touchdowns. His most successful campaign came in 2022, hauling in 74 catches for 1,151 yards and 10 scores.
It's hard to say what direction the Cowboys will ultimately turn in the spring, but with Rico's resurgence and the star power at wide receiver, adding a much-needed weapon to the passing game with a surplus right in front of you may be too good to pass up.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 16
Cowboys trade back to add extra starter in 3-round NFL mock draft
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Buccaneers
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers, NFL Week 16: betting odds & preview
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Week 16 final injury report includes shocking name