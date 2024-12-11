Bills predicted to continue adding to growing stockpile of playmakers in 2025 NFL draft
The Bills offense has been one of the best in this season, but that shouldn't stop the Bills from continuing to add more weapons around Josh Allen. ESPN Insider Field Yates agrees, predicting Buffalo taps the rich talent from Ohio State, by selecting 6'1" 205 pound wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
Egbuka has had solid production this season for the Buckeyes and has started for them since 2022. During that time, he has recorded 175 receptions and 25 total touchdowns. He has had an exceptional career in Columbus, racking up yards and catches:
- 2022: 74 caches 1151 yards and 10 TDs
- 2023: 41 catches 515 yards and 4 TDs. Third-Team All-Big Ten Conference
- 2024: 60 catches 743 yards and 9 TDs. Second-Team All-Big Ten Conference
Here is what Yates had to say about Egbuka.
The Bills are in a distinctive spot at wide receiver -- the lack of difference-makers at the position hasn't necessarily held them back offensively, but it does feel as if they should address it with Amari Cooper set to hit free agency. And Josh Allen would love Egbuka running routes for him. He is such a tough and reliable player, making so many clutch catches for Ohio State during his productive career in Columbus. This season, he has 60 catches for 743 yards and nine TDs. He's an all-effort receiver who also earns his keep in the running game.- Field Yates - ESPN Insider
Ohio State is quickly becoming known for producing stars at the wide receiver position. Since 2022, the Buckeyes have produced NFL standouts Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and most recently Marvin Harrison Jr. If we go further back, we have other stars such as Terry McLaurin and Bills own Curtis Samuel. Some have called Ohio State Wide Receiver University and it's easy to see why.
Egbuka is expected to be a centerpiece for their offense in the playoffs. This season, he has caught 60 receptions, for 743 yards and nine touchdowns. He is considered by many draft analysts to be the best route runner in the coming 2025 NFL Draft. If you haven't seen Egbuka play this season, you're in luck. The Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Tennessee Volunteers on December 21 in the first round of the College Football Playoffs.