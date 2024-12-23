NFL power rankings Week 17: Were Bills punished for close win over Patriots?
The Buffalo Bills entered the Week 16 contest against the New England Patriots as heavy favorites, but the Patriots ended up giving Buffalo a run for its money, with the Bills narrowly beating their division rival, 24-21.
The only conclusion to draw from this matchup is that winning in the NFL is hard, even for a really good team against a really bad team. Looking into the win any more than that and making a big deal out of it is silly.
When it comes to the Bills' playoff seeding, they are currently in the No. 2 spot, but they could finish as high as No. 1 but as low as No. 3, depending on what transpires over the next two weeks.
In order to get the No. 1 seed, the Bills would have to win their last two games, and the Kansas City Chiefs would have to lose theirs. That means a Bills loss or a Chiefs win in Week 17 clinches the top seed for the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Now, a look at where the Bills sit in the NFL power rankings of experts going into Week 17.
NFL power rankings Week 17: Buffalo Bills
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 2 (+1)
Iyer: "The Bills made their divisional game against the Patriots a little too interesting, almost letting down after the epic Lions takedown. They will look to keep up tuning up well for the playoffs with the Jets and Patriots again to close the season."
Taylor Wirth, NBC Sports: 5 (no change)
Wirth: "Barely squeaking out a win over a bottom-feeder this late in the season isn't exactly what you'd expect from one of the top teams in the league. Oh wait, yeah it is. That's what Kansas City does on almost a weekly basis. A win is a win."
Lou Scataglia, NFL Spin Zone: 1 (no change)
Scataglia: "Buffalo is clearly the best team in the AFC, and even though the 14-win Chiefs are atop in the standings, they are clearly not nearly as good as their record indicates. In fact, the only loss the Chiefs have on the season has come from the Buffalo Bills, so that is worth noting here. Josh Allen could still be in the lead for the NFL MVP this year, but this Week 16 performance definitely does not help his case."
Matt Johnson, Sportsnaut: 2 (no change)
Johnson: "The Buffalo Bills faced some surprising adversity in Week 16, trailing the Patriots 14-0 at home. On a day when Josh Allen didn’t play like the NFL MVP, running back James Cook saved the Bills with his two-touchdown performance. It’s another example of why Buffalo is one of the best NFL teams right now. The true elites can find ways to claw their way to a win, even if the strategy is unconventional. In this case, Cook and the Bills’ defense turned a 14-point deficit into a win. Right now, the Bills are the best team in the AFC."