Jerry Jones reveals if CeeDee Lamb shoulder injury will require surgery
The Dallas Cowboys dropped some major news after the holiday, announcing star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will miss the remainder of the season due to a lingering shoulder injury.
Lamb has played through pain all season after suffering an AC joint sprain, and further tests revealed the injury has progressed to a point where keeping him off the field was the best option for both parties moving forward.
Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones stopped by 105.3 The Fan on Friday morning to discuss Lamb's injury and revealed some interesting details.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys injury report, Week 17: DNP list continues to grow
According to Jones, Lamb would be suiting up and playing this weekend if the Cowboys had a playoff game, but "more damage would require surgery." The good news is the injury is "very healable without the surgery at this level."
Lamb's season comes to a premature end with 1,194 yards and six touchdowns on 101 receptions.
The All-Pro ranks third in the league in receiving yards.
It is going to be interesting to see how Cooper Rush and the Cowboys' offense performs without Lamb drawing most of the defense's attention on Sunday afternoon, but it will provide the team's young wide receivers with valuable reps and playing time.
The Cowboys and Eagles are set to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. The game will be called by Joe Davis and Greg Olsen, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sideline.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Eagles: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 17
Cowboys vs. Eagles, NFL Week 17: betting odds & preview
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas stockpiles offensive firepower
NFC East Power Rankings after Week 16: Cowboys can play spoiler
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 16: Cowboys hanging onto top 15