Cowboys 2025 NFL mock drafts nearing consensus for hometown hero
The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 16 of the NFL season with razor-thin odds to reach the postseason, but most of Cowboys Nation has started looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft.
There are several areas of need in Big D, but there is one spot and player where the draft community seems to be drawing a consensus.
Joe Lago of The Big Lead scans the web for mock drafts and determines who the consensus player is for each team. For Dallas, it is Boise State star running back and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty.
MORE: Where would the Cowboys pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after Week 15?
Despite Rico Dowdle's emergence as one of the top running backs in the NFL over the past month of the season, draftniks still lean towards Jeanty in Big D.
"Jerry Jones corrects the mistake of passing on running back Derrick Henry in free agency by drafting Jeanty to take the pressure off QB Dak Prescott" Lago writes.
Jeanty, who played high school in Frisco, Texas, has said he believes he could be a "hometown hero" if he is drafted by the Cowboys. He also thinks Dallas could be a "perfect fit" for his talents.
This season, Jeanty rushed for 2,288 yards and 28 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 7.3 yards per carry.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys prospect watch: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Jeanty's talent is undeniable, but if Rico Dowdle continues to have success as the season winds down, it is going to be an interesting situation to watch.
Dowdle will be an unrestricted free agent, so if the Cowboys are confident that Jeanty can be their guy and Dowdle's value skyrockets with a strong finish to the season, Rico very well could have run himself out of Dallas.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
