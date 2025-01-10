Fabs' Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for 2025
The 2024 fantasy football season is now in the rearview mirror, so … what’s next? Well, if you’ve been playing this great hobby as long as I have, you know there’s never an offseason! In fact, I’ve already started to construct my fantasy player rankings for the 2025 campaign!
At the tight end position, we saw serious positive movement from a number of players who weren’t expected to become fantasy assets. Brock Bowers led the position as a rookie in a record-breaking season, and Jonnu Smith became a top-five player. Zach Ertz and Tucker Kraft produced top-10 finishes, and we saw Cade Otton go from a fantasy afterthought into a top-15 fantasy tight end.
On the flip side, fans were disappointed by a number of tight ends, none more than Evan Engram and Dalton Kincaid. Both were drafted as top-10 players at the position based on ADP data, and neither finished in the top 25. Kyle Pitts, who had a TE7 ADP, finished TE15. Others, like Jake Ferguson, Dallas Goedert and T.J. Hockenson, didn’t meet expectations.
The upcoming offseason promises plenty of roster changes, including Zach Ertz and Mike Gesicki (among others) potentially switching teams as free agents. The Jaguars could move on from Engram in favor of Brenton Strange, and Ben Sinnott could take over for Ertz in Washington.
Also, young players coming out of college, none more prominent than Penn State’s Tyler Warren, could end up breaking into the top 20. But for now, here’s my way-too-early look at the fantasy running back position for next season.
All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs
RK
Player
Team
1
Brock Bowers
LV
2
Trey McBride
ARI
3
George Kittle
SF
4
Sam LaPorta
DET
5
David Njoku
CLE
6
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
7
Travis Kelce
KC
8
Mark Andrews
BAL
9
Jonnu Smith
MIA
10
Evan Engram
JAC
11
Jake Ferguson
DAL
12
Tucker Kraft
GB
13
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
14
Cade Otton
TB
15
Dallas Goedert
PHI
16
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
17
Hunter Henry
NE
18
Kyle Pitts
ATL
19
Zach Ertz
WAS
20
Taysom Hill
NO
21
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TEN
22
Dalton Schultz
HOU
23
Cole Kmet
CHI
24
Isaiah Likely
BAL
25
Tyler Conklin
NYJ
26
Theo Johnson
NYG
27
Will Dissly
LAC
28
Ben Sinnott
WAS
29
Ja'Tavion Sanders
CAR
30
Mike Gesicki
CIN
31
Noah Gray
KC
32
Noah Fant
SEA