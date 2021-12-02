Fantasy Football Week 13 Rest-of-Season (ROS) Rankings
Stay on top of every position's rest-of-season rankings. You can use them to get a feel for trade value or if you need to make a tough waiver wire decision. Rankings should always be thought of as guides. Trust your gut and make the call that feels right to you.
Week 13 rest-of-season (ROS) rankings
(Note: Use position tabs at the bottom of the spreadsheet to cycle through.)
Updated: December 2, 2021
Michael Fabiano's Week 13 PPR Rankings: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (D/ST)
