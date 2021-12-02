Welcome to Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season! We're getting down to the nitty gritty of the fantasy regular season. Let's continue to make that final push into the fantasy playoffs.



Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 13 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 13 Rankings (PPR)

TIGHT END RANKINGS

Travis Kelce, KC (vs. DEN) George Kittle, SF (at SEA) Mark Andrews, BAL (at PIT) Rob Gronkowski, TB (at ATL) T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. MIN) Dalton Schultz, DAL (at NO) Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. BAL) Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. NE) Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. TB) Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. NYG) Dallas Goedert, PHI (at NYJ) Foster Moreau, LV (vs. WAS) Zach Ertz, ARI (at CHI) Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. JAC) Noah Fant, DEN (at KC) Logan Thomas, WAS (at LV) Gerald Everett, SEA (vs. SF) Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. ARI) Hunter Henry, NE (at BUF) Evan Engram, NYG (at MIA) Tyler Conklin, MIN (at DET) C.J. Uzomah, CIN (vs. LAC) Jared Cook, LAC (at CIN) James O'Shaugnessy, JAC (at LAR) Ryan Griffin, NYJ (vs. PHI) Jack Doyle, IND (at HOU) Durham Smythe, MIA (vs. NYG) Donald Parham, LAC (at CIN) Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. DAL) Mo-Alie Cox, IND (at HOU) Jonnu Smith, NE (at BUF) Brevin Jordan, HOU (vs. IND)

