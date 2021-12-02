Welcome to Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season! We're getting down to the nitty gritty of the fantasy regular season. Let's continue to make that final push into the fantasy playoffs.



Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 13 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 13 Rankings (PPR)

KICKER RANKINGS

Justin Tucker, BAL (at PIT) Matt Gay, LAR (vs. JAC) Ryan Succop, TB (at ATL) Greg Joseph, MIN (at DET) Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at NO) Nick Folk, NE (at BUF) Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. NE) Matt Prater, ARI (at CHI) Michael Badgley, IND (at HOU) Jake Elliott, PHI (at NYJ) Harrison Butker, KC (vs. DEN) Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. WAS) Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. LAC) Robbie Gould, SF (at SEA) Graham Gano, NYG (at MIA) Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. BAL) Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. NYG) Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. TB) Brandon McManus, DEN (at KC) Dustin Hopkins, LAC (at CIN) Brett Maher, NO (vs. DAL) Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. ARI) Jason Myers, SEA (vs. SF) Riley Patterson, DET (vs. MIN) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. IND) Brian Johnson, WAS (at LV) Matthew Wright, JAC (at LAR) Matt Ammendola, NYJ (vs. PHI)

