Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 13 Wavier Wire
Week 13 Wavier Wire
Publish date:

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 13: Tight Ends - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

The Bills will lean on Dawson Knox in their Monday night showdown with New England.
Author:

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Browns, Packers, Panthers, Titans

Week 13 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Dawson Knox vs. Patriots (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Knox has been a star since his return from injury, scoring 14 or more fantasy points in two straight games. He's also played a full complement of snaps in that time to go along with 13 targets. While this week's matchup against the Patriots isn't good on paper, the tight end position is thin, and Knox has been hot. I'd keep him in the lineup as a potential top-10 option.

Week 13 Start 'Em,, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

Dallas Goedert at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Goedert and the entire Eagles pass attack bombed last week against the Giants, but I’m expecting better things when he faces the other New York team. The Jets have been generous to tight ends, allowing five touchdowns and an average of 14.1 fantasy points a game to the position. So, despite his huge stinker, Goedert should remain a top-10 option at the position this weekend.

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates a second half touchdown with teammate Darren Waller (83) against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium.

Foster Moreau vs. Football Team (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Moreau is slated to start for the Raiders this week without Darren Waller, who was injured in a win over the Cowboys. The last time Moreau saw a bigger role in the offense, he saw six targets and scored a season-high 18 fantasy points. This season, the Football Team has allowed six tight ends to score at least nine points, so Moreau is worth a look this weekend.

More Starts

  • Rob Gronkowski at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
  • Dalton Schultz at Saints (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)
  • Mike Gesicki vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

SI Recommends

DFS Bargains

  • C.J. Uzomah vs. Chargers ($3,200)
  • Foster Moreau vs. Football Team ($2,700)
  • Ryan Griffin vs. Eagles ($2,600)

Week 13 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Evan Engram at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Engram had a tremendous matchup on paper last week against the Eagles, but he scored just 6.7 fantasy points in the game. He has now failed to score more than 9.5 points in all but three games on the season, and a matchup against the Dolphins makes him a fade for me. Their defense has given up one touchdown and the eighth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends since Week 9.

evan-engram-giants

Sit ‘Em

Hunter Henry at Bills (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Henry is a tough player to sit at such a thin position, but fantasy fans might want to temper expectations this week. He’s failed to score more than 9.9 points in four of his last five games, including three games with 4.5 or fewer points. The Bills have been tough on tight ends, too, allowing just two players to finish with more than 10 fantasy points against them this season.

Cole Kmet vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Kmet’s stock is on the rise, as he’s scored 14-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games. Unfortunately, this week’s game against the Cardinals makes him tough to trust in fantasy leagues. Their defense has allowed one touchdown and the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season. Just one tight end has scored more than 7.9 points against them.

Gerald Everett vs. 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Everett has produced 14-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games, leaving some managers wondering if he’s now a startable asset. I would suggest no, at least not this week against San Francisco. Their defense has allowed just four touchdowns and the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, so Everett should come crashing back down to earth.

More Sits

  • Zach Ertz at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
  • Jack Doyle vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Jared Cook at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

  • Kyle Pitts vs. Buccaneers ($5,600)
  • Zach Ertz at Bears ($5,400)
  • Gerald Everett vs. 49ers ($3,800)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

YOU MAY LIKE

jalen-hurts-wide
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts will rebound in Week 13 with a plus matchup vs. the Jets.

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Wide Receivers

Jaylen Waddle is running hot and faces the porous Giants' defense in Week 13.

Minnesota Vikings Greg Joseph
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 13: Kickers

Greg Joseph enjoys a matchup vs. the Lions and gets a boost from their indoor stadium.

Minnesota Vikings Alexander Mattison
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Running Backs

With Dalvin Cook sidelined this week, Alexander Mattison primed for another big game vs. the Lions.

Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) during the second quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Suns Win Record-Tying 17th Straight by Beating Warriors

Deandre Ayton led the way with 24 points as Phoenix continued its record-breaking win streak.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after fouling out against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning in game two of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Ranking and Predictions for MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

This offseason features the best free-agent class of shortstops in recent memory.

Aug 26, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Shuai Peng of China reacts after winning a point against Varvara Lepchenko of the United States in a first round match on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Tennis

EU Wants 'Verifiable Proof' Tennis Star Peng Shuai Is Safe

The Chinese tennis star's recent video call with Olympic officials has not eased worldwide concern.

raisel iglesias
MLB

Report: Angels, RP Raisel Iglesias Agree to Four-Year Deal

Iglesias shined with the Angels in 2020, posting a 2.57 ERA with 103 strikeouts over 70 innings and 34 saves.