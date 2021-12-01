Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Browns, Packers, Panthers, Titans

Week 13 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Dawson Knox vs. Patriots (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Knox has been a star since his return from injury, scoring 14 or more fantasy points in two straight games. He's also played a full complement of snaps in that time to go along with 13 targets. While this week's matchup against the Patriots isn't good on paper, the tight end position is thin, and Knox has been hot. I'd keep him in the lineup as a potential top-10 option.

Start ‘Em

Dallas Goedert at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Goedert and the entire Eagles pass attack bombed last week against the Giants, but I’m expecting better things when he faces the other New York team. The Jets have been generous to tight ends, allowing five touchdowns and an average of 14.1 fantasy points a game to the position. So, despite his huge stinker, Goedert should remain a top-10 option at the position this weekend.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Foster Moreau vs. Football Team (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Moreau is slated to start for the Raiders this week without Darren Waller, who was injured in a win over the Cowboys. The last time Moreau saw a bigger role in the offense, he saw six targets and scored a season-high 18 fantasy points. This season, the Football Team has allowed six tight ends to score at least nine points, so Moreau is worth a look this weekend.

More Starts

Rob Gronkowski at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Dalton Schultz at Saints (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

Mike Gesicki vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

C.J. Uzomah vs. Chargers ($3,200)

Foster Moreau vs. Football Team ($2,700)

Ryan Griffin vs. Eagles ($2,600)

Week 13 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Evan Engram at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Engram had a tremendous matchup on paper last week against the Eagles, but he scored just 6.7 fantasy points in the game. He has now failed to score more than 9.5 points in all but three games on the season, and a matchup against the Dolphins makes him a fade for me. Their defense has given up one touchdown and the eighth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends since Week 9.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sit ‘Em

Hunter Henry at Bills (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Henry is a tough player to sit at such a thin position, but fantasy fans might want to temper expectations this week. He’s failed to score more than 9.9 points in four of his last five games, including three games with 4.5 or fewer points. The Bills have been tough on tight ends, too, allowing just two players to finish with more than 10 fantasy points against them this season.

Cole Kmet vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Kmet’s stock is on the rise, as he’s scored 14-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games. Unfortunately, this week’s game against the Cardinals makes him tough to trust in fantasy leagues. Their defense has allowed one touchdown and the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season. Just one tight end has scored more than 7.9 points against them.

Gerald Everett vs. 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Everett has produced 14-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games, leaving some managers wondering if he’s now a startable asset. I would suggest no, at least not this week against San Francisco. Their defense has allowed just four touchdowns and the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, so Everett should come crashing back down to earth.

More Sits

Zach Ertz at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Jack Doyle vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jared Cook at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Kyle Pitts vs. Buccaneers ($5,600)

Zach Ertz at Bears ($5,400)

Gerald Everett vs. 49ers ($3,800)

