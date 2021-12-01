Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Browns, Packers, Panthers, Titans

Week 13 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Jaylen Waddle vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Waddle is on a bananas hot streak, as he’s scored a combined 49.3 fantasy points in his last two games. In that time, he has been targeted 19 times and has seen nearly 30 percent of the Dolphins targets among wide receivers. His success should continue this week against the Giants, who have allowed 12 touchdowns and the ninth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Week 13 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

Michael Pittman Jr. at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pittman has hit the skids in recent weeks, scoring a combined 13.6 fantasy points in his last two games. Still, it’s tough to sit the former USC standout with a matchup against the Texans next on the slate. No team in the league has allowed more fantasy points to receivers lined out wide this season, so Pittman is a viable No. 2 wideout. I’d consider T.Y. Hilton this week, too.

Brandin Cooks vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Cooks hasn’t put up huge numbers in recent weeks, but he has scored 11-plus points in three of his last four games and remains a viable flex option in most leagues. He has a nice matchup next against the Colts, who he toasted for 17.9 points in Week 6. Overall, their defense has given up 13 touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points per game to receivers lined out-wide.

Hunter Renfrow vs. Football Team (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Renfrow has been playing at a high level in recent weeks, scoring 17-plus points in three of his last four games. He has become a solid option for fantasy fans, and he’ll remain a high-volume option for Derek Carr with Darren Waller injured. Washington has also allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing slot receivers, so start Renfrow once again.

Brandon Aiyuk at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Aiyuk has been solid for fantasy fans in recent weeks, scoring 12-plus points in three of his last four games, including two with over 18 points. This week, he should see a bigger role in the offense as the Niners will be without Deebo Samuel against the Seahawks. Their defense has been vulnerable to wide receivers, allowing the fourth-most points per game to the position.

More Starts

Marquise Brown vs. Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Tee Higgins vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Michael Gallup at Saints (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

DFS Bargains

Brandon Aiyuk at Seahawks ($5,600)

Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Jaguars ($5,500)

Josh Reynolds vs. Vikings ($3,400)

Week 13 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Mike Williams at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Williams has failed to score more than 7.8 fantasy points in five of his last six games, and the one exception came when the Steelers blew a coverage that resulted in a long touchdown. This week, he'll be no more than a flex option as the Chargers face a Bengals defense that’s allowed just seven touchdowns to wide receivers. Temper expectations for Williams once again.

Sit ‘Em

Courtland Sutton at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Sutton has disappeared in the stat sheets, scoring a combined 18.5 fantasy points in his last four games. This weekend’s game against the Chiefs seems like a great one on paper, but their defense has been far better in recent weeks. In fact, it’s allowed one touchdown and the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing receivers lined out-wide in the last four weeks.

Elijah Moore vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Moore took a step back from a fantasy standpoint last week, scoring just 9.3 points in a win over the Texans. While I would feel better about him if Zach Wilson were replaced by Joe Flacco this week, the rookie is still a risk against the Eagles. CB Darius Slay and their defense have allowed the third-fewest points to receivers overall and the second-fewest to receivers out-wide.

Christine Tannous/IndyStar

Jakobi Meyers at Bills (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Meyers has produced 14-plus points in two of his last three games, making him a viable flex option in many leagues. Keep in mind, however, that a matchup against the Bills isn’t favorable. While the pass defense did lose CB Tre’Davious White, this unit should still be tough against opposing wideouts. I’d keep Meyers on the sidelines in this important AFC East competition.

Rondale Moore at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Moore had his best stat line in a long while before the Cardinals bye, seeing 11 targets and scoring 16.1 fantasy points during a win over the Seahawks. That was without DeAndre Hopkins, however. If Nuk does return to action, I'd be less apt to chase the points against a Bears defense that’s allowed just two wideouts to score more than 12.6 points on slot routes this season.

More Sits

Kenny Golladay at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Marvin Jones Jr. at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Cole Beasley vs. Patriots (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

DFS Fades

Ja’Marr Chase vs. Chargers ($7,000)

Chase Claypool vs. Ravens ($6,000)

Mike Williams at Bengals ($5,700)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!