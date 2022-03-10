Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
The Players Championship Preview Betting Preview
The Players Championship Preview Betting Preview

Hideki Matsuyama’s Withdrawal from Players Championship Burns DFS Players

Hideki Matsuyama’s late withdrawal from the Players Championship has burned DFS players who had the reigning Masters winner in their lineup.

A good chunk of DFS golf players received bad news early Thursday morning.

Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the Players Championship due to a back injury, the PGA Tour Communications account tweeted out at 8:03 a.m.

That was after the tournament began but before Matsuyama began at TPC Sawgrass in Florida, which is an important distinction for DFS managers who had him in their lineup and bettors who backed the reigning Masters winner.

Check the Latest Golf Odds at SI Sportsbook

Hideki Matsuyama tips his hat to the gallery after sinking a putt on the eighth green during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

DFS managers are stuck with a rather expensive option guaranteed a goose egg in their lineup since those lineups lock in.

SI Recommends

Bettors will receive a better outcome since bets involving him will be voided since he did not tee off. Matsuyama tied for the eighth-best odds at SI Sportsbook at +2800.

He suffered a neck and shoulder injury at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week.

“He gutted it out the last three days and received treatment all this week,’’ his manager Bob Turner said in a text message to Morning Read’s Bob Harig. “He only walked the course and chipped/putted for practice this week. This morning he was unable to make a full swing and WD.’’

Patrick Rodgers replaced Matsuyama, who is one of two golfers to win twice this season on the PGA Tour.

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and Golf:
Big East Tournament Betting Advice
NCAA Men's Basketball Futures
Betting Advice: New-Look 76ers' Future Odds
Super Bowl LVII Future Odds
Calvin Ridley Suspension Fantasy Impact
Tiger Woods’s Emotional Night

YOU MAY LIKE

jim-boehim
Play
Extra Mustard

Jim Boeheim Gets Testy When Reporter Doesn’t Take His Nonsense

Watch a journalist take on Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim over Buddy Boeheim’s punch

By Jimmy Traina
Indiana’s Xavier Johnson
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: All Eyes on the Bubble

It’s the last gasp for bubble teams and those trying to climb the seed list before Selection Sunday.

By Kevin Sweeney
jalen-green-rockets
Extra Mustard

Green: Rockets Planned to ‘Attack Melo’ in OT Win

Houston’s rookie scored scored 19 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Lakers continued to struggle.

By Michael Shapiro
Jameson Williams John Metchie
NFL

Report: Surgeon Not Worried About Metchie, Williams Rehab

Alabama receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie are reportedly rehabbing well from their torn ACLs.

By Daniel Chavkin
Ja Morant
NBA

Open Floor: Examining the Warriors’ Recent Struggles

A huge NBA weekend recap, plus we answer your questions in the mail bag about the Warriors and Nets struggles, Ja Morants exeptional season performance and more.

By Michael Pina and Rohan Nadkarni
Eloy Jimenez holds a Dominican flag
Play
MLB

SI:AM | The New Issue Holding Up MLB Labor Negotiations

Here’s everything you need to know about the proposed MLB international draft.

By Dan Gartland
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Moussa Diabate (14) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Play
Betting

NCAA Men’s Basketball Bets: Big East, ACC, Big 12 and Big 10 Tournament Games

Bets and analysis for ACC, Big East and Big 12 quarterfinal conference tournament games, along with a second-round game in the Big Ten.

By Kyle Wood
Seton Hall
College Basketball

How the Big East Men’s Basketball Tourney Bracket Looks After Wednesday

Providence and Villanova begin their Big East tournament paths on Thursday.

By Daniel Chavkin