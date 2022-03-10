A good chunk of DFS golf players received bad news early Thursday morning.

Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the Players Championship due to a back injury, the PGA Tour Communications account tweeted out at 8:03 a.m.

That was after the tournament began but before Matsuyama began at TPC Sawgrass in Florida, which is an important distinction for DFS managers who had him in their lineup and bettors who backed the reigning Masters winner.

DFS managers are stuck with a rather expensive option guaranteed a goose egg in their lineup since those lineups lock in.

Bettors will receive a better outcome since bets involving him will be voided since he did not tee off. Matsuyama tied for the eighth-best odds at SI Sportsbook at +2800.

He suffered a neck and shoulder injury at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week.

“He gutted it out the last three days and received treatment all this week,’’ his manager Bob Turner said in a text message to Morning Read’s Bob Harig. “He only walked the course and chipped/putted for practice this week. This morning he was unable to make a full swing and WD.’’

Patrick Rodgers replaced Matsuyama, who is one of two golfers to win twice this season on the PGA Tour.

