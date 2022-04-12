Tuesday Baseball DFS: Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Among Those Worth Playing

If you’re getting ready to set your DFS lineups, be sure you consider these players to maximize your return.

There’s a full slate tonight, and I like stacking Yankees, Astros and Cardinals who are all in great spots.

If you’re looking for more players to plug into those stacks, here are some that stand out.

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Pitchers

Top-Tier

Shane Bieber ($10,400): If you’re spending up at pitcher today, consider Shane Bieber vs. the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds have a 26.5% K rate across their first four games (sixth-highest) and they are batting .200. Bieber started slowly last week, but for his career he has struck men out at a rate of more than 11 per nine innings. Oh, and it seems he suddenly has a potent offense behind him with Steven Kwan and Oscar Mercado backing him up.

Mid-Tier

Luis Garcia ($8,600): Garcia didn’t allow a single run in spring training and now he faces an Arizona team that has only scored 11 runs across four games played. That’s … not good. As a club, Arizona is batting .129 and, at least on paper, this should be an easy win for the Astros.

Value Tier

Rich Hill ($6,900): We have yet to see Rich Hill this season, but what we do know about Hill is that he doesn’t give up a lot of long balls. Pair that with a Detroit Tigers team that is already striking out 30% of the time, and Hill could provide some sneaky value -- just pray the Sox let him go at least five full innings.

Hitters

Top Tier

Nolan Arenado ($4,400): Arenado is the NL player of the week, batting .500 with two homers across his first three games. He’s facing lefty Daniel Lynch, who had a 5.69 ERA in 2021 and allowed a .313 batting avergage to right-handed hitters. Meanwhile, Arenado is slugging .609 in his career vs. southpaws. Wheels up.

Bo Bichette ($4,300): in five career at-bats vs. Nestor Cortes, Bichette has three hits and is slugging 1.200 with a 1.800 OPS.

Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports

Mid-Tier

Aaron Judge ($3,800): Judge hit .298 with 15 home runs in 2021 vs. southpaws. He’s facing Yusei Kikuchi, who is prone to surrender the long ball.

Giancarlo Stanton ($3,800): Stanton has been on a roll to start the season, and he’s likely batting cleanup. When facing lefties in 2021, Stanton hit .271 with 10 home runs. Kikuchi walked 3.5 batters and surrendered 1.55 home runs per nine in 2021. I can see bases-loaded fireworks for Stanton Tuesday night.

Value Tier

Andrew Benintendi ($2,900): Benintendi continues to be productive even if he isn’t flashy. On the season, he’s batting .538 with a homer and 4 RBI. He’s a career .281 hitter vs. righties, facing Dakota Hudson in his season debut.

Connor Joe ($2,800): Joe has followed up his strong 2021 with a great start to 2022. He is batting .313 with another multiple hit game yesterday, one of which was a home run, vs. the Texas Rangers. Likely batting leadoff in the Rockies’ lineup, Joe should get an extra turn through the order and he could even swipe an extra bag.

Andrew Vaughn ($2,800): Quite simply, he has been on fire. Vaughn is batting .400 with two homers and 4 RBI in just three games.

Jeremy Pena ($2,300): The Astros stack is pricy, but you can find value with Jeremy Pena. The rookie is off to a great start, already logging two three-hit games and a home run in his first four games of the season.

