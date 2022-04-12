Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Fantasy
Big Papi Thinks the Red Sox are Being Disrespected by the Oddsmakers
Big Papi Thinks the Red Sox are Being Disrespected by the Oddsmakers

Tuesday Baseball DFS: Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Among Those Worth Playing

Top-tier, mid-tier and value picks for Tuesday's MLB lineup.

If you’re getting ready to set your DFS lineups, be sure you consider these players to maximize your return.

There’s a full slate tonight, and I like stacking Yankees, Astros and Cardinals who are all in great spots.

If you’re looking for more players to plug into those stacks, here are some that stand out.

shane bieber

Pitchers

Top-Tier

Shane Bieber ($10,400): If you’re spending up at pitcher today, consider Shane Bieber vs. the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds have a 26.5% K rate across their first four games (sixth-highest) and they are batting .200. Bieber started slowly last week, but for his career he has struck men out at a rate of more than 11 per nine innings. Oh, and it seems he suddenly has a potent offense behind him with Steven Kwan and Oscar Mercado backing him up.

Mid-Tier

Luis Garcia ($8,600): Garcia didn’t allow a single run in spring training and now he faces an Arizona team that has only scored 11 runs across four games played. That’s … not good. As a club, Arizona is batting .129 and, at least on paper, this should be an easy win for the Astros.

Value Tier

Rich Hill ($6,900): We have yet to see Rich Hill this season, but what we do know about Hill is that he doesn’t give up a lot of long balls. Pair that with a Detroit Tigers team that is already striking out 30% of the time, and Hill could provide some sneaky value -- just pray the Sox let him go at least five full innings.

Hitters

Top Tier

Nolan Arenado ($4,400): Arenado is the NL player of the week, batting .500 with two homers across his first three games. He’s facing lefty Daniel Lynch, who had a 5.69 ERA in 2021 and allowed a .313 batting avergage to right-handed hitters. Meanwhile, Arenado is slugging .609 in his career vs. southpaws. Wheels up.

Bo Bichette ($4,300): in five career at-bats vs. Nestor Cortes, Bichette has three hits and is slugging 1.200 with a 1.800 OPS.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Sep 17, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a solo home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium.

Mid-Tier

Aaron Judge ($3,800): Judge hit .298 with 15 home runs in 2021 vs. southpaws. He’s facing Yusei Kikuchi, who is prone to surrender the long ball.

Giancarlo Stanton ($3,800): Stanton has been on a roll to start the season, and he’s likely batting cleanup. When facing lefties in 2021, Stanton hit .271 with 10 home runs. Kikuchi walked 3.5 batters and surrendered 1.55 home runs per nine in 2021. I can see bases-loaded fireworks for Stanton Tuesday night.

Value Tier

Andrew Benintendi ($2,900): Benintendi continues to be productive even if he isn’t flashy. On the season, he’s batting .538 with a homer and 4 RBI. He’s a career .281 hitter vs. righties, facing Dakota Hudson in his season debut.

Connor Joe ($2,800): Joe has followed up his strong 2021 with a great start to 2022. He is batting .313 with another multiple hit game yesterday, one of which was a home run, vs. the Texas Rangers. Likely batting leadoff in the Rockies’ lineup, Joe should get an extra turn through the order and he could even swipe an extra bag.

Andrew Vaughn ($2,800): Quite simply, he has been on fire. Vaughn is batting .400 with two homers and 4 RBI in just three games.

Jeremy Pena ($2,300): The Astros stack is pricy, but you can find value with Jeremy Pena. The rookie is off to a great start, already logging two three-hit games and a home run in his first four games of the season. 

More fantasy & MLB coverage:

Fantasy/Betting

YOU MAY LIKE

A general view of a bright Nuggets logo with the rest of the arena in darkness.
NBA

Former Nuggets, Blazers Center Wayne Cooper Dies at 65

The former second-round pick played for 14 years in the NBA.

By Zach Koons
POWER 25 Final
Play
College Basketball

Final SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Calvary Christian rises to No. 5 in final boys basketball rankings of 2021-22 season.

By Jason Jordan
Point guard Veronica Burton dribbles the ball during a game.
WNBA

Veronica Burton Receives Message from Tom Brady at WNBA Draft

The Bucs quarterback sent congratulations to the newest member of the Wings

By Zach Koons
business-of-football-bills-stadium
NFL

Bills Signed the Best Deal in Sports Business History

Expect other NFL teams to try getting a stadium deal as sweet as Buffalo got. Plus, explaining the funding rule and big changes in the wide receiver market.

By Andrew Brandt
SI All-American Third Team 2022
Play
College Basketball

Basketball: SI All-American Third Team

Houston signee Jarace Walker, Kentucky signee Cason Wallace highlight stars on SIAA Third team.

By Jason Jordan
Kentucky Wildcats Guard Rhyne Howard runs onto the court at Convocation Center.
WNBA

The Winners and Losers of the 2022 WNBA Draft

Winner: Mid-majors and HBCUs. Loser: the mock drafts.

By Wilton Jackson
Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) prepares for their game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena.
Play
NBA

Westbrook Says He ‘Never Was Given a Fair Chance’ With Lakers

The former All-Star discussed his play and L.A.’s tumultuous season during his exit interview on Monday.

By Jelani Scott
Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder watches during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Salt Lake City.
Play
NBA

Report: Quin Snyder ‘Less Interested’ In Lakers Job After Vogel Firing

Snyder has been with the Jazz since 2014 and is under contract for at least one more season.

By Jelani Scott