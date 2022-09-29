We are due another exciting slate upcoming in Week 4. It's been an exciting and challenging season with lots of surprises. Who'd have thought the Dolphins and Eagles would be the only undefeated teams left after three games? While the Texans (0-2-1) and Raiders (0-3) are winless, it's still plenty early enough for any team's chances to turn with still another 14 games to play. There are a few games with high scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 4's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, two of the best teams in the AFC meet in the Bills versus the Ravens (O/U 51.5). The next two highest point totals are Browns vs. Falcons (O/U 48.5) and Jets vs. Steelers (O/U 48).The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Bears vs. Giants (O/U 39.5), Patriots vs. Packers (O/U 40) and Commanders vs. Cowboys (O/U 41.5)

Week 4 wide receiver rankings:

Cooper Kupp, LAR (at SF) Stefon Diggs, BUF (at BAL) Justin Jefferson, MIN (at NO) Tyreek Hill, MIA (at CIN) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. MIA) Davante Adams, LV (vs. DEN) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. TEN) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. SEA) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at CIN) A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. JAC) Mike Evans, TB (vs. KC) Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. LAR) Marquise Brown, ARI (at CAR) Courtland Sutton, DEN (at LV) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. WAS) Keenan Allen, LAC (at HOU) Christian Kirk, JAC (at PHI) Amari Cooper, CLE (at ATL) Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. NYJ) Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. MIA) Drake London, ATL (vs. CLE) Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. LAC) Mike Williams, LAC (at HOU) Gabe Davis, BUF (at BAL) Terry McLaurin, WAS (at DAL) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (at DET) Curtis Samuel, WAS (at DAL) Chris Olave, NO (vs. MIN) Tyler Lockett, SEA (at DET) Rashod Bateman, BAL (vs. BUF) Garrett Wilson, NYJ (at PIT) Michael Thomas, NO (vs. MIN) Romeo Doubs, GB (vs. NE) Devonta Smith, PHI (vs. JAC) Greg Dortch, ARI (at CAR) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. LAR) Adam Thielen, MIN (at NO) D.J. Moore, CAR (vs. ARI) Allen Lazard, GB (vs. NE) JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC (at TB) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at LV) Elijah Moore, NYJ (at PIT) Noah Brown, DAL (vs. WAS) Allen Robinson, LAR (at SF) Russell Gage, TB (vs. KC) Mack Hollins, LV (vs. DEN) Zay Jones, JAC (at PHI) Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. MIA) Isaiah McKenzie, BUF (at BAL) Robert Woods, TEN (at IND) Jahan Dotson, WAS (at DAL) Jarvis Landry, NO (vs. MIN) DeVante Parker, NE (at GB) Robbie Anderson, CAR (vs. ARI) Devin Duvernay, BAL (vs. BUF) Julio Jones, TB (vs. KC) Chase Claypool, PIY (vs. NYJ) Treylon Burks, TEN (at IND) Richie James, NYG (vs. CHI) Darnell Mooney, CHI (at NYG)



