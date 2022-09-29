We are due another exciting slate upcoming in Week 4. It's been an exciting and challenging season with lots of surprises. Who'd have thought the Dolphins and Eagles would be the only undefeated teams left after three games? While the Texans (0-2-1) and Raiders (0-3) are winless, it's still plenty early enough for any team's chances to turn with still another 14 games to play. There are a few games with high scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 4's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, two of the best teams in the AFC meet in the Bills versus the Ravens (O/U 51.5). The next two highest point totals are Browns vs. Falcons (O/U 48.5) and Jets vs. Steelers (O/U 48).The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Bears vs. Giants (O/U 39.5), Patriots vs. Packers (O/U 40) and Commanders vs. Cowboys (O/U 41.5)

Week 4 quarterback rankings:

Josh Allen, BUF (at BAL) Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. BUF) Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. JAC) Patrick Mahomes, KC (at TB) Justin Herbert, LAC (at HOU) Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. MIA) Kyler Murray, ARI (at CAR) Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. NE) Russell Wilson, DEN (at LV) Kirk Cousins, MIN (at NO) Tom Brady, TB (vs. KC) Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at CIN) Jared Goff, DET (vs. SEA) Derek Carr, LV (vs. DEN) Matthew Stafford, LAR (at SF) Trevor Lawrence, JAC (at PHI) Jameis Winston, NO (vs. MIN) Marcus Mariota, ATL (vs. CLE) Geno Smith, SEA (at DET) Carson Wentz, WAS (at DAL) Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at IND) Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (vs. LAR) Matt Ryan, IND (vs. TEN) Baker Mayfield, CAR (vs. ARI) Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. CHI) Justin Fields, CHI (at NYG) Jacoby Brissett, CLE (at ATL) Cooper Rush, DAL (vs. WAS) Zach Wilson, NYJ (at PIT) Mitchell Trubisky, PIT (vs. NYJ) Davis Mills, HOU (vs. LAC) Brian Hoyer, NE (at GB)

