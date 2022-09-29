Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs
We are due another exciting slate upcoming in Week 4. It's been an exciting and challenging season with lots of surprises. Who'd have thought the Dolphins and Eagles would be the only undefeated teams left after three games? While the Texans (0-2-1) and Raiders (0-3) are winless, it's still plenty early enough for any team's chances to turn with still another 14 games to play.
There are a few games with high scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 4's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, two of the best teams in the AFC meet in the Bills versus the Ravens (O/U 51.5). The next two highest point totals are Browns vs. Falcons (O/U 48.5) and Jets vs. Steelers (O/U 48).
The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Bears vs. Giants (O/U 39.5), Patriots vs. Packers (O/U 40) and Commanders vs. Cowboys (O/U 41.5).
Week 4 running back rankings (PPR)
- Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. CHI)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. TNE)
- Christian McCaffrey, CAR (vs. ARI)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (at HOU)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (at ATL)
- Jamaal Williams, DET (vs. SEA)
- Derrick Henry, TEN (at IND)
- Khalil Herbert, CHI (at NYG)
- Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. MIA)
- Aaron Jones, GB (vs. NE)
- Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. MIN)
- Javonte Williams, DEN (at LV)
- Najee Harris, PIT (vs. NYJ)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. KC)
- Alexander Mattison, MIN (at NO)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (vs. CLE)
- James Robinson, JAC (at PHI)
- James Conner, ARI (vs. CAR)
- Dameon Pierce, HOU (vs. LAC)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at TB)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (at DAL)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. WAS)
- Breece Hall, NYJ (at PIT)
- Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. DEN)
- Jeff Wilson Jr., SF (vs. LAR)
- A.J. Dillon, GB (vs. NE)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (at BAL)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (at ATL)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. WAS)
- Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (at GB)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. JAC)
- Michael Carter, NYJ (at PIT)
- Damien Harris, NE (at GB)
- Melvin Gordon, DEN (at LV)
- Travis Etienne, JAC (at PHI)
- Rashaad Penny, SEA (at DET)
- Cam Akers, LAR (at SF)
- J.K. Dobbins, BAL (vs. BUF)
- Chase Edmonds, MIA (at CIN)
- J.D. McKissic, WAS (at DAL)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. TEN)
- Raheem Mostert, MIA (at CIN)
- Dontrell Hilliard, TEN (at IND)
- Ken Walker, SEA (at DET)
- Darrell Henderson, LAR (at SF)
- Rex Burkhead, HOU (vs. LAC)
- Zack Moss, BUF (at BAL)
- Jerick McKinnon, KC (at TB)
- Samaje Perine, CIN (vs. MIA)
- Mark Ingram, NO (vs. MIN)
- Darrel Williams, ARI (at CAR)
- Craig Reynolds, DET (vs. SEA)
- Rachaad White, TB (vs. KC)
- Brandon Bolden, LV (vs. DEN)
- Tyler Allgeier, ATL (vs. CLE)
- Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. JAC)
- Joshua Kelley, LAC (at HOU)
- Justice Hill, BAL (vs. BUF)
- Kene Nwangwu, MIN (at NO)
- Trestan Ebner, CHI (at NYG)
