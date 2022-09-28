With Mike Evans back in the fold, expect Tom Brady to have his best game of the season.

Some thoughts on quarterbacks in Week 4:

Bailey Zappe, New England Patriots

I stuck my neck out on Tuesday with the possible starter for the Patriots this week. With Mac Jones out for multiple games, Brian Hoyer doesn’t have the ceiling or resume to lead New England to many wins. Over his last 15 games, he passed for 736 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. Hoyer makes sense as a short-term cover for Jones. Zappe spent five seasons at Western Kentucky. He dominated over his final 18 games (7,800 passing yards with 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions). The NFL is the big stage, but losing the Patriots' starting quarterback invites drastic measures.

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs should have a much stronger receiving corps to face the Chiefs, setting the stage for Brady to have his best success of the season. I expect him to reward Mike Evans for his support in New Orleans with a high volume target showing.

Zach Wilson, New York Jets

The Jets expect Wilson to start this week after missing the first three games with a knee injury. Joe Flacco passed for 901 yards and five touchdowns over three games, giving Wilson upside thanks to an improved foundation around him on offense. However, his first step is proving himself on the field.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Injuries have hit the Chargers hard over the first three weeks. Their run blocking has been dismal, and it won’t get better with LT Rashawn Slater out for the season with a biceps injury. Herbert played through an injury last week, and he struggled to make plays (297/1 – 6.6 yards per pass attempt). I expect him to bounce back in Week 4.

DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

WEEK 2 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS

Updated: September 28, 2022

WEEK 4 QUARTERBACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

More fantasy & NFL coverage: